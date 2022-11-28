Armata Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Investor Conference on Bacteriophage

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Investor Conference on Bacteriophage, which is being held virtually on November 30, 2022.

Armata's presentation is scheduled for 10:00-10:30 AM EST.

More information, including a registration link, can be found here.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

