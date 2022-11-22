WELLCARE OF NORTH CAROLINA'S "SHOTS FOR SHOES" CAMPAIGN PROVIDES NEW SHOES TO CHILDREN WHO RECEIVE THE COVID-19 VACCINE

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To incentivize and reward North Carolinians for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, WellCare of North Carolina partnered with community organizations across the state to provide a pair of shoes to children ages 5-17 who get fully vaccinated.

As new COVID-19 variants continue to spread across North Carolina, particularly in local schools, vaccination is a key factor in controlling the spread of the virus and preventing severe illness and hospitalization. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone ages six months and older get vaccinated.

WellCare of North Carolina partnered with Greene County Health Care Inc., the Community Outreach Program of the Episcopal Farmworker Ministry, the Hoke County Health Department, Gang Free Inc, and Vance County Middle School to distribute 89 pairs of shoes to children who got fully vaccinated over three events. These events also included a pizza party, diabetes screenings, blood pressure screenings, haircuts, and other activities.

"Vaccination is the most important factor in preventing severe disease and protecting our communities from the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Matthew Oettinger, WellCare of North Carolina's Vice President of Population Health. "By identifying and addressing other needs our members may have such as access to food, housing, transportation, or in this case – clothing – we are able to address social determinants of health and healthcare services together, increasing convenience for our members and incentivizing vaccination."

"Vance County Middle School sincerely appreciates WellCare for treating our vaccinated students to pizza and brand new sneakers," said Shaleisha Richardson, Social Worker at Vance County Middle School. "Seeing the smiles on our students' faces was such a great moment that warmed my heart to witness, and the students were truly grateful. You have no idea how much this gesture will impact our students' confidence and self-esteem."

Pictures and more details from the Shots for Shoes events can be seen on WellCare of North Carolina's Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/WellCareNC.

