Top 10 Pharma Company Reduces Drug Wastage through Adoption of Calyx IRT Medication Pooling

Calyx advanced inventory management strategies can reduce clinical trial drug wastage by up to 50%

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, announced today that a Top 10 pharmaceutical company is leveraging medication pooling, an advanced inventory management strategy available through Calyx IRT (interactive response technology), to improve drug distribution efficiencies and reduce drug wastage in an ongoing, global clinical development program.

Calyx’s Malcolm Morrissey explains how Calyx IRT medication pooling can reduce drug wastage while addressing scarcity concerns and other restrictions which affect the supply of medication during clinical trials (PRNewswire)

Medication pooling is 1 of Calyx's advanced inventory management strategies that could reduce drug wastage by up to 50%

The Top 10 pharma company is benefitting from Calyx's proven solution which supports medication pooling and just-in-time labelling across multiple studies in their program. Calyx IRT medication pooling enables study drug to be shared across multiple protocols, enabling trial sponsors to reduce the impact of excessive drug wastage typically incurred during drug development.

"In addition to reducing drug wastage, medication pooling delivers an effective solution for addressing scarcity concerns and other restrictions which affect the supply of medication during clinical trials," said Malcolm Morrissey, Head of Statistical Design and Trial Supplies at Calyx.

Medication pooling is possible when a suite of studies or programs use the same medication. The Top 10 pharma company implemented IRT medication pooling for a suite of five studies involving nearly 500 sites using 20 depots across 30 countries. In the first year of the program, Calyx has managed 1.5 million packs of a dozen medication types.

This latest innovation around pooled medication has already been deployed in 80 trials to date across North America, Europe, and Asia. IRT medication pooling is one of Calyx's many advanced inventory management strategies that could help trial sponsors reduce drug wastage by up to 50%.

Click here for more information on how advanced functionality available through Calyx IRT improves efficiencies and drives clinical trial success.

(PRNewsfoto/Calyx) (PRNewswire)

