Research Innovations, Inc. Named 2022 North American Winner for Best Tech Work Culture by Tech in Motion

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), a provider of critical national security technology solutions, has been named the 2022 North American Winner for Best Tech Work Culture in the eighth annual Timmy Awards presented by Tech in Motion, celebrating the best in tech workplaces across North America.

RII has been named the 2022 North American Winner for Best Tech Work Culture in the eighth annual Timmy Awards presented by Tech in Motion. (PRNewswire)

"RII's founder and CTO, Rich Briggs, understood from day one that in order to be truly innovative, RII must have a workplace environment where employees feel included, recognized, and empowered to create impactful solutions that change the world," said Jack Harrington, CEO at RII. "Much of RII's success can be attributed to our continued investment in our culture, and we are proud to be recognized as the Best Tech Work Culture in North America."

RII was selected as the regional winner in Washington, D.C. and advanced to the final North American round of the Timmy Awards, which was judged by top industry leaders from across various sectors of technology.

"RII's strong culture and community is what sets us apart from other companies in this industry. We are thankful for our employees who embody the company's core values and have helped shape RII into the spirited workplace it is today," said Erin Fristoe, Vice President of People at RII. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition and for those looking for a job in tech, we are growing and have positions open to join our RIIdiculously Awesome team."

"To win the North American Timmy Award for Best Tech Work Culture, a business needs to authentically go above and beyond for their employees, and Research Innovations is a company that truly embodies that spirit," said Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director of Motion Recruitment, founder of Tech in Motion. "We are proud to be able to recognize their hard work and commitment in creating an environment tech workers want to be a part of."

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, Melbourne, FL, San Antonio, TX, and St. Petersburg, FL, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII is a leader in Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information and to view RII's open positions.

About Tech in Motion

Tech in Motion is a North American events and community platform that brings local tech professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, by IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment , grew into an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, D.C., LA, NYC, Philadelphia, Phoenix, SF, Silicon Valley and Toronto. Visit www.techinmotion.com for more details.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Research Innovations, Inc.