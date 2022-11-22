Cambria Hotels Opens in Downtown Minneapolis

Latest property debut marks upscale brand's third location in the Twin Cities

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels--an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)--continues its expansion across the Twin Cities with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown. The new six-story, 121-room hotel joins the nearby Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Maple Grove and Cambria Hotel Bloomington Mall of America Minneapolis Airport to further the brand's quest to bring modern, upscale accommodations to travelers' favorite urban destinations.

Ideally located at 1020 Hawthorne Avenue, the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown positions guests in the heart of the city's Gateway District--Minneapolis' original downtown--minutes away from top area restaurants, breweries, and riverfront attractions. The hotel is also a short drive to Target Center, U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minneapolis Convention Center, Gutherie Theater, and the University of Minnesota campus. During their stay, guests can also enjoy easy access to the offices of top area employers, including Ameriprise Financial, Ecolab, General Mills, and Target.

"The Minneapolis-St. Paul area has it all: a flourishing corporate community, a diverse workforce, and a world-class arts and cultural scene. It's easy to see why so many Fortune 500 companies are proud to call the Twin Cities home, and why it's an ideal location to expand Cambria's upscale offerings to even more travelers in the region," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Whether they're in town for a weekend getaway or a week-long business trip, we know the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown, like the rest of our Minneapolis portfolio, will surprise and delight visitors with tailored amenities and curated design in an unbeatable location to help make the most of their time in the City of Lakes."

The Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding Minneapolis community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown was developed by Hawkeye Hotels and JR Hospitality. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline as of September 30, 2022.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States as of September 30, 2022. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

