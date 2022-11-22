Agamon Health Doubles Imaging Follow-up Adherence Rates In Low-Income Communities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health start-up Agamon Health has launched its new Adaptive Communication feature uniquely designed for its innovative automated platform. This feature promotes increased adherence rates within low social-economic communities, making quality healthcare more equitable and accessible to them.

After screening 3,324 patients during 2022, Agamon's analysis has shown that adherence rates amongst the low-income populations (<$50,000 net annual income) stand at 14%, which is less than half of the adherence rate amongst mid-high-income populations (29%).

Agamon's Automated Follow-Up Platform specializes in interpreting medical reports and translating them into actionable insights, using advanced AI and natural language processing. The insights and data regarding overlooked follow-ups are then communicated to referring physicians and their patients, enabling better patient care and improved outcomes.

To bridge the gap amongst low-income patients, Agamon has introduced a first-of-its-kind Adaptive Communication feature, that factors in socio-economic status to the overall analysis. The new feature has been successfully implemented at a number of prominent radiology centers in the US, showing positive results. The results demonstrated an increased adherence rate among the low-income populations, which more than doubled - from 14.3% to 31.4% on average.

"We are excited to demonstrate these impactful real-world results, helping our customers improve patient outcomes for all. We are committed to further advancing patient workflow management, introducing new solutions to the market, and empowering the providers in bridging the health equity gap," said Michal Meiri, CEO of Agamon Health.

"With Agamon, Main Street Radiology was able to fully automate the follow-up management process using advanced AI," said Ari Jonisch, CEO of Main Street Radiology. "We are excited to see these impressive results for the low-income population. By automating and improving patient workflows we reduce disparities in health outcomes, advance quality care, and empower our physicians and patients alike."

Agamon was co-founded by Michal Meiri and Omri Sivan. The company has raised investments from eHealth, MMC, Inhealth ventures, and Seedcamp. Agamon's solution is successfully deployed in leading US healthcare institutions. The company is currently working on new innovations that will be presented at RSNA 2022 .

