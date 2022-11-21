InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Mobility Cane (KXX 343)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cane to increase stability and mobility, especially for those recovering from leg injuries or surgeries on the hips, knees, or foot," said an inventor, from Corbin, Ky., "so I invented the LIFT- A- LEG. My design enables you to lift your leg from the bottom when walking."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a mobility cane. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional canes and mobility aids. As a result, it enables the user to elevate the leg. It also increases visibility, safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who have had a leg injury or various surgeries on the hips, knee, or foot. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-343, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

