Geekz Ventures Founder Selected as one of Six Winners in Boundary Breakers Contest

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekz Ventures founder Kunbi Tinuoye has been recognized as a Boundary Breaker in a brand-new competition, powered by Typeform and Black Innovation Alliance.

She is joined by 5 other change makers who are using Typeform and/or VideoAsk to innovate and create change. Not only are they using the software in new and interesting ways, but they are also creating opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Earlier this year SaaS platform Typeform and Black Innovation Alliance partnered to launch the initiative. The goal was to find dynamic founders innovating their industries with Typeform's no-code software.

"Typeform is proud to partner with BIA to recognize the work of our Boundary Breakers contest winners," said Stephanie Boulanger, director of brand programs and partnerships at Typeform. "These change makers inspired us with the innovative approaches they've used to engage and scale their audiences as they work to drive positive change."

"I can't say enough about the quality of the partnership we've built with the team over at Typeform," said Kelly Burton, CEO of Black Innovation Alliance. "Through the Boundary Breakers campaign, we've been able to spotlight some of the ways Black entrepreneurs and ecosystem leaders are leveraging data to build their best business."

Tinuoye, who is also the CEO of the award-winning digital news platform UrbanGeekz, was handpicked as a Boundary Breaker for her work on Geekz Ventures. She launched Geekz Ventures, a pre-accelerator for early-stage tech-enabled startups, to help new founders get their startups off the ground, with a special focus on empowering Black, Latinx, and Indigenous businesses.

The application process for the upcoming Geekz Venture cohort is currently open.

"We are using Typeform to collect information from startup founders," said Tinuoye. "We'll continue to use the software in the program's application process and in other areas to drive change."

The other 5 entrepreneurs are Breonna Vereen, the founder of Imani Cowrie , a 3D printed jewelry collection that makes lightweight statement earrings. Using Typeform, she's onboarded her first intern, collected customer feedback, and plans to hire more employees as her business grows.

Dominique Luster's business, The Luster Company , is an archival service that creates African American family trees and oral histories. With Typeform, Dominique builds trust quickly with new clients as they share their unique stories.

Garry Johnson III's business First Founders is an inclusive program that helps new founders flourish. With the help of Typeform, Garry has shared the stories of over 300 minority founders and taken his community from local to global.

Community, curriculum, and coaching—that's what Justin McLeod's Square One Startup School is all about. His virtual prep school gives founders a place to connect while providing inspiration and support to new entrepreneurs.

Kayla Wright-Jackson, the cofounder of Transition, is using tech to help solve healthcare's staffing crisis. Her SaaS business uses VideoAsk to support healthcare workers throughout their careers, from standing out in interviews to learning career-boosting skills from an online library.

Check out winners on the Typeform and Black Innovation Alliance sites to hear them each tell their story.

About Geekz Ventures

Geekz Ventures is a virtual pre-accelerator program geared towards underestimated entrepreneurs launching their first tech-enabled startup. We will provide access to community, curriculum, training, resources, and coaching to help founders refine their ideas and get their first paying customers. We are open to working with startup founders in any industry, but our focus is on Media, Connectivity, Entertainment, and Mobile Technology.

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. We offer people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions – turning digital interactions into human connections. Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few.

About Black Innovation Alliance

Black Innovation Alliance (BIA) is an ecosystem-building institution dedicated to closing the racial wealth gap through the direct support of Black-led innovator support organizations in service to Black entrepreneurs, tech founders, and creative technologists. BIA is a collective of innovator support organizations that are creating pathways to Black prosperity and empowerment.

