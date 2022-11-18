Regen BioPharma, Inc. Progresses Its DuraCAR Therapeutic

Initial Design and Testing Complete

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP) has previously discussed initiation of a series of experiments to validate its DuraCAR CAR-T cell therapeutic (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regen-biopharma-inc--begins-experiments-validating-its-proprietary-car-t-cell-therapy-301623585.html).

Today the company announced the first phase of the set of in vitro experiments designed to accomplish this validation was successful. Specifically, the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct targeting CD19 and NR2F6 was successfully synthesized and was shown to be expressed in transfected cells.

"While only the first step, we are delighted that our CAR design was successful and both the CD19 and the shRNA were expressed in cells," says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of the company. "Of course each successive step in the process is equally important, but we are confident that our scientific strategy is sound and our partnering contract research organization has the expertise to continue to move the program forward."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Regen BioPharma Inc.

David R. Koos, Ph.D.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1-619-722-5505 Phone

+1-619-330-2328 Fax

Follow us on Twitter for future updates: https://twitter.com/TheRegenBio

View original content:

SOURCE Regen BioPharma Inc.