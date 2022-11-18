Master Distiller Marianne Eaves debuts the next generation of EAVES BLIND professional-level palate development and whiskey education program alongside Master Blender Eboni Major

Two of the spirits industry's best palates bring hand-selected releases home to consumers from great American craft distilleries

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marianne Eaves, Kentucky's first female Master Distiller, continues to blaze trails in the spirits industry with her second release of EAVES BLIND, an exclusive membership service that presents curated small batch and single barrel bourbons in an innovative BLIND format from distilleries across the United States.

Memberships for EAVES BLIND 2023 are now open EavesBlind.com and close January 1, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST.

For the second release, Master Blender Eboni Major joins EAVES BLIND as Creative Director. Major is the first African American Whiskey Blender and a food scientist who brings additional depth, knowledge, and skill to the EAVES BLIND experience.

Driven by a relentless desire to push the bounds of the spirits industry, Eaves and Major travel the U.S. for inspiration, uncovering distilleries and methods that elevate quality standards and approaches to creating American whiskey to provide an immersive experience delivered directly to the consumer at home. EAVES BLIND gives consumers the unique opportunity to experience some of America's greatest craft distilleries and whiskeys which are hand selected by two of the industry's best palates.

To enhance the BLIND experience, Eaves will not reveal the source of any of the whiskeys until the end of the program.

EAVES BLIND members pay $1000 to receive a premium three-paneled kit containing:

NINE unique single source bourbons blended by Eaves

NINE Single Barrel Samples - selected by Eaves

NINE Water Samples - curated for each single barrel

Premium education materials that explain the unique qualities of each sample, including analytical flavor testing, technical process details and more

Exclusive EAVES BLIND proprietary BLACK CRYSTAL tasting glasses

Video tasting and instruction with Marianne Eaves for each panel

First access to membership in future EAVES BLIND events and programs

An exclusive gold-level box has been added for an additional $1500 and includes the purchase of all bottles of the blends unveiled at the end of the program

"A key component to the education provided in the kit is the blind aspect," says Eaves, who has added a set of new proprietary black crystal tasting glasses as part of the 2023 subscription. "The EAVES BLIND experience is designed to make participants more intentional and more thoughtful. Removing one of the senses amplifies the others. I want whiskey lovers to pay much more attention to their palates, to the flavors and the aroma, and even more to the way it feels, which is how they experience the expertise, creativity, and artistry of these American distillers."

About Marianne Eaves

Tennessee-born and Kentucky-raised, Eaves earned a degree in chemical engineering at the University of Louisville before attaining the title of Master Taster at Woodford Reserve in 2014 and Master Distiller at Castle & Key the following year. In 2019 she started Eaves LLC and fulfilled her dream of traveling the U.S. to work with the country's best distillers and blaze her own trail in the spirits industry.

