LiveMe Launches Multiple Events in a Row this Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, LiveMe has an in-app event entitled "Magic Masquerade" going live on the platform. As one of the featured in-app events, new theme gifts are to be released, and top-performing creators will be rewarded with cash. Additionally, participating users can purchase "blind-box" gifts, a feature that surprises the receiver with a random gift, to send to their favorite creators.

During the coming holiday season, multiple LiveMe events are in the spotlight both online and offline. Ciro Bai, VP of LiveMe, said "since the pandemic, most of the events have been held online. But offline meetups are always a great way to bring the community closer, let users get to know each other, and have creators share ideas in an in-person environment. We hope, through these events, to create an extraordinary user experience. Users always come first from day one since LiveMe was founded. LiveMe has held offline events for the past several months, and there will be more in the coming weeks".

Two weeks ago, LiveMe held its Halloween Mansion Party in Malibu, Los Angeles. Many LiveMe users and creators flew across the country to join the party. Influencers from other social media were invited as well. During this night-to-dawn party, creators live-streamed the scenes and showed excitement, passion, and gratitude to their fans on LiveMe, not to mention some amazing costumes.

Botina, one of the biggest creators on LiveMe, participated in the party with her LiveMe friends. When she was interviewed at the party, she said she was so grateful to join LiveMe 3 years ago, and now she does not just make friends on LiveMe, she also makes a living on it. As for the party, she said she felt much more connected to the community, having met more users in person, as well as the LiveMe team, which gave her a true sense of belonging.

About LiveMe

Headquartered in Singapore, LiveMe runs in over 200 countries with offices in America, MENA, and Asia. LiveMe America was registered in Los Angeles, taking a key role in operating American creator businesses and local events.

For the past 6 years, LiveMe has been recognized by major media and app stores. Fast Company listed LiveMe as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2018. Samsung Galaxy Store awarded LiveMe "Best Entertainment App" in 2020.

Nowadays, over 3 million creators are active in the LiveMe community. They create diverse content, and build bridges connecting people from all over the world. Everyone has a stage to show their talents, make international friends and gain income.

In 2017, LiveMe fundraised on its own from outside venture funds, including Matrix and TPG. In September 2019, LiveMe was deconsolidated from Cheetah Mobile, which no longer held any controlling power over LiveMe.

