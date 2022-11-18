CAMP DIGITAL PLACES 7th ON THE MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL BUSINESS JOURNAL'S ANNUAL "FAST 50" GROWTH COMPANIES

DISRUPTIVE B2B MARKETING ENTITY CHANGING HOW HOME SERVICE PROVIDERS MANAGE MARKETING, ADS AND JOB CAPACITY IN REAL TIME

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn. and PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a breakout year for CAMP Digital! On October 27, 2022, the Edina and Portland-based company placed 7th on the 26th annual "FAST 50" growth companies by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal. The relatively young, four-year-old disruptive B2B company is changing the way HVAC technicians, plumbers and electricians, roofers and other home service companies do business by offering them its proprietary software tools and process to better manage their marketing messages, online ad spend and service capacity more effectively and economically – in real time.

It's a breakout year for CAMP Digital, changing how home service companies manage marketing, ad spend and service capacity – in real time.

Revenue has grown dramatically every year since its inception by twin sisters and serial entrepreneurs, CEO and co-founder Katie Donovan (nee Stapleton), COO Meg Stapleton and Chief Strategic Officer, and fellow co-founder Thom Johnson, a veteran marketing guru and the creator of CAMP Digital's Capacity Managed Marketing platform (CMM).*

Before this latest accomplishment, the company recently opened a West Coast office in Portland and rebranded in September after being known as Home and Local Services Company. But its award-wining ways – and rapid growth -- were already being recognized nationally:

Inc. magazine named it to the "Inc 5000" for 2022 – placing at position 365 in its first year of eligibility.

Google made it a coveted Google Premier Partner, based in part on CAMP's $70 million annual ad spend and its outstanding performance in the home services market.

"We are honored to debut on the Business Journal's 'Fast 50' list this year," says CEO and co-founder Donovan. "We are excited to be among many other high-achievement businesses here in the Twin Cities. And we owe our success to the inspiring home service providers we serve every day, plus our hard-working CAMP Digital staff that makes our brand a contender 24/7. We will all share and celebrate this outstanding award!"

"CAMP Digital is proud to be Lucky number 7 in this year's Fast 50," quipped co-founder and co-owner Thom Johnson, the architect of CAMP Digital's Capacity Managed Marketing platform (CMM) and a longtime marketing veteran in the Twin Cities area. Thom is the former President of Johnson Grossfield, a national sales promotion agency which was sold in 2004. Clients included Subway Restaurants, Anheuser Busch/Budweiser, Unilever Brands, Nestle Foods, Yamaha Motorsports, Blimpie Restaurants, Pearle Vision, Clorox, Northwest Airlines, MLT Vacations, Pier One Imports, S.C. Johnson Companies, Frito-Lay, Hormel Foods, Anchor Foods, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, Meineke Auto Service.

How the Business Journal Determines Fast 50 Growth Eligibility

Private companies headquartered in the Twin Cities 24-county metro area had to meet the following criteria to be considered for inclusion in The List:

Provide financial data for the three most recently completed fiscal years

Have full-year revenue data for each of those years

Have consecutive revenue growth between each of those years

Growth rates and financial information were verified by accounting firm Eisner Amper, previously Lurie. See the full list of ranked companies here .

For more information – or to interview CAMP Digital's CEO Katie Donovan about the company and its proprietary CMM technology – please contact Martin Keller, Media Savant Communications, 612-220-6515, mkeller@mediasavantcom.com . @mediasavant.

*More about CAMP Digital's CMM PLATFORM

CAMP Digital offers its customers in the home service industry – now valued at over $650 billion – a Capacity Managed Marketing (CMM) platform, driven by its proven Capacity Protocol Optimization (CPOP) software, which gives companies a strategic edge in managing their marketing dollars and workflow.

The CMM bundles dynamic lead generation, scalable website creation and marketing messaging. It simply delivers HVAC technicians, plumbers and electricians, roofers and others the flexibility to price higher – when demand is high - and to price lower when demand is down – in real time. The system also helps better control ad spend: If a company is at capacity, spending is dialed back, saving decision-makers money, time, and reputation.

