Zocdoc booking data points to people preparing for holiday health hazards, with mental health, the 'tripledemic,' digestive difficulties, and supporting loved ones topping the list

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Zocdoc Reports: Falling Into Holiday Health" is a comprehensive analysis of pre-holiday season appointment booking trends on Zocdoc. With an often tough time of year for Americans' health on the horizon, we looked at how relevant appointment trends have changed, and what's top of mind when it comes to getting ready for a healthy holiday season.

The data shows that people are taking a proactive approach to their mental and physical health ahead of the holidays, and helping their loved ones do the same.

It's the most wonderful time of the year… to take extra care of your mental well-being

While some people agree that, "It's the most wonderful time of the year," others feel extra stress and exacerbated mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, leading up to and during the holiday season.

Whether people are dealing with a chronic mental health condition, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), or anxious about spending time with extended family, taking a proactive approach to mental health ahead of the holidays is shown to help. And with increased dialogue regarding mental health issues, since the outset of the pandemic, people across the country are seeking the care they need. Between October 2021 and October 2022:

Stress/stress management appointments grew by 168%

Psychiatric medication review and management appointments grew by 99%

Family therapy appointments grew by 98%

Mental health appointments grew by 51%

Relationship and marriage therapy appointments grew by 26%

The Top 5 mental health appointment types during October 2022 were, in order:

Psychiatry Consultation (grew by 28% between October 2021 and October 2022 )

Anxiety (grew by 62% between October 2021 and October 2022 )

ADD / ADHD (grew by 91% between October 2021 and October 2022 )

Psychotherapy (grew by 20% between October 2021 and October 2022 )

Depression (grew by 26% between October 2021 and October 2022 )

People are gearing up to take on the impending 'tripledemic'

As doctors warn Americans about a 'tripledemic' – the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV – this winter, people are getting expert help when symptoms arise. From September 2022 to October 2022:

COVID-19 related appointments grew by 60%

Flu related appointments grew by 40%

Breathing issue related appointments grew by 26%

Sharing (appointment booking responsibility) is caring

Caring for others is what the holiday season is all about, and this year, many Americans are taking care of the health of those closest to them by booking preventive and sick visit appointments on behalf of loved ones. In October 2022:

28% of vaccine appointments were booked on behalf of someone else

24% of flu-related appointments were booked on behalf of someone else

24% of COVID-related appointments were booked on behalf of someone else

11% of urgent care appointments were booked on behalf of someone else

10% of all Medicare wellness visit appointments were booked on behalf of someone else

9% of specialist appointments were booked on behalf of someone else

Dealing with digestive difficulties

More than 20M Americans suffer from chronic digestive disease, and between 20-30% of Americans have Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). These issues can be harder than ever to manage during a time of year when many people eat more, and richer, food. This year, people seem to be getting ahead of these issues. From October 2021 to October 2022:

Acid reflux / heartburn appointments grew by 42%

Digestive and gastrointestinal problem appointments grew by 25%

Stomach and abdominal pain appointments grew by 18%

