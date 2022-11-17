Toolio is Awarded SOC 2 Type II Data Security Certification

Merchandising Platform Achieves Valuable Stamp of Approval for Security & Compliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toolio, a cloud-based planning and merchandising platform provider for the next generation of retailers, today announced that it has met the SOC 2 Type II data security standards. This certification validates Toolio's secure handling of customer data in addition to its design and operational suitability. This designation further means that Toolio meets standards in availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

"Before launching Toolio, my partners and I built products in payments and healthcare, two fields in which security and compliance are non-negotiable," said Berk Atikoglu, co-founder and chief technology officer of Toolio. "As such, we've always viewed security as a necessity and a priority in any business we build. Attaining SOC 2 Type II compliance gives our customers confidence in our secure handling of their data and sensitive information."

Although cloud platforms are ubiquitous in some industries, many large, legacy retailers are still nervous about the security of information storage in the cloud. This certification provides peace of mind for Toolio retail customers of all sizes that Toolio can be their trusted partner in keeping private information safe.

About Toolio

Toolio is a cloud-based merchandise planning platform built to help the next-generation of retailers make faster, data-driven merchandising decisions. Toolio integrates to your ERP, e-commerce or BI tools, and streamlines the end-to-end planning and merchandising processes including merchandise financial planning, open-to-buy management, assortment planning, and demand planning & replenishment. They help the industry's fastest growing retailers like Outdoor Voices, MeUndies and Mack Weldon save time and increase top-line revenue, profitability and cash flow through better planning. To learn more, please visit https://www.toolio.com/ .

