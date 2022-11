Steakholder Foods® Hosts Its First US Tasting Event and Demos Its 3D Cultivated-Meat Printing Technology

The Silicon Valley investor community was introduced to the company's technology, and guests tasted cultivated meat canapés

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steakholder Foods Ltd . (Nasdaq: STKH), (formerly MeaTech 3D: $MITC) an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat industry, held its first US tasting event along with a live 3D steak printing demonstration at San Francisco's Gallery 308.

Guests enjoyed the company's hybrid cultivated meat canapés, such as beef steamed bun, grilled beef kabab and Thai spicy beef lettuce. The bovine cells used to produce the beef in the canapés came from Texas cattle. Steakholder Foods believes that hybrid products will be a game changer for the meat industry and will help pave the way for the company's whole-cut cultivated meat products.

Attendees were offered the opportunity to 3D print personalized steaks with a choice of three different cuts (entrecote, sirloin, and picanha) and three different fat ratios.

The event featured a panel discussion with industry leaders entitled "The Future of Food and Our Planet." Panelists included Michael Selden, co-founder and CEO of Finless Foods; Bruce Aidells, chef and founder of Aidells Sausage; Adam Bergman, global head of AgTech Investment Banking at Citi; and Arik Kaufman, co-founder and CEO of Steakholder Foods.

Arik Kaufman, Steakholder Foods Chief Executive Officer: "This event was an exciting milestone showcasing our patented 3D bio-printing capabilities and offering industry leaders a taste of our hybrid products in one of our key target markets. After the recent movement by the FDA toward initial approval of cultivated meat, we are especially proud to be the only publicly traded cultivated meat company in the US where we've recently initiated business development and marketing efforts. With the use of cultivated fat, I believe that our hybrid products will flip the script in the meat substitute industry, giving consumers more sustainable choices that are both delicious and less processed. We were honored to host key industry players at this amazing event and invite everyone to join our community of "steakholders" in the future of sustainable meat production."

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., formerly MeaTech 3D Ltd., is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH" (formerly MITC). Steakholder Foods maintains facilities in Rehovot, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium and has recently expanded activities to the US.

The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing a variety of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood products — both as raw materials and whole cuts — as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com

