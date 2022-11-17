Exotec Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

CROIX, France, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exotec , a global warehouse robotics provider, announced that it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries.

The award highlights established companies, startups or research teams for cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall.

"This recognition is a huge testament to the impact that our technology is having on the market, both in North America and globally." said Romain Moulin, CEO and Co-founder of Exotec. "We are thrilled to be recognized among some of the most innovative companies in the world as we continue to on our mission to become the leading global provider of warehouse robotics."

Exotec's scalable and high-performance goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions help world's largest brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, and Gap navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations.

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company will hit newsstands on December 6, meanwhile the full list is available online now at https://www.fastcompany.com/next-big-things-in-tech/list .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Exotec

Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com .

