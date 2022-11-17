American Banker Names Washington Trust Best Bank to Work For

WESTERLY, R.I. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company was recently named one of the nation's Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine as part of its annual list organized by the Best Companies Group. Washington Trust is the largest bank in the Northeast and the only Rhode Island-based institution to receive this recognition.

"We are proud to be named one of the Nation's top employers of choice—for the fourth consecutive year," exclaimed Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a community bank, we recognize that our success and exceptional reputation are due to the dedication of our employees, who embody the spirit and values upon which we were founded more than 220 years ago. We are committed to fostering a culture of trust, equity, and inclusion and creating an environment where employees feel valued, engaged, and empowered to make a difference in the lives of others. This award is a testament to these efforts."

Administrated by the Best Companies Group, The Best Banks to Work For program conducts research of commercial or retail banks with at least 50 employees in the U.S., or the commercial or retail banking units of diversified financial services companies. After performing extensive employee surveys and reviewing workplace policies, practices, and benefits, the program recognizes those U.S. banks with outstanding satisfaction ratings.

Washington Trust employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, which includes generous healthcare benefits, paid time-off, tuition reimbursement, and a 401(k). The bank also offers a robust suite of programs to support employee wellness, including rewards and reimbursement incentives, discount programs, virtual and in-person webinars and events, screening programs and more.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

