Wi-Charge Extends Innovation and Leadership in Over-the-Air Wireless Charging with Two CES 2023 Innovation Awards

Company Recognized for Fifth Year in a Row by CES for Cordless, Wireless Charging Pads and Wireless Power Transmitter

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge , the leader in long-range wireless power solutions, today announced that it has received two CES 2023 Innovation Awards for the first wireless charging pad to require no power cords and for wireless power transmitter designed specifically for easy mounting in a wide range of home and commercial locations. This is the fifth time that Wi-Charge has won a CES Innovation Award, further cementing its position as the leader in over-the-air wireless charging for a wide range of devices.

Wi-Charge is the first company to develop and commercialize over-the-air charging technology that can charge devices in a 30-foot range, free of wires and the hassle of charging and replacing batteries. Wi-Charge extends the value and capabilities of a wide range of devices, ranging from smart locks and smart home technology to advertising video displays in commercial settings to gaming console controllers and many more. By eliminating the complexities and inconvenience of cables and batteries, product developers have free rein to design a new generation of mobile and smart devices, and end-users have the freedom they crave from hassle-free devices. Wi-Charge systems and devices are already deployed in multiple commercial venues in the United States, Canada, Israel, South America and worldwide.

The CES Innovation Awards program, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology ahead of the CES annual conference.

The two breakthrough products for which Wi-Charge received prestigious CES 2023 Innovation Awards are:

The Wi-Qi Charging pad - The Wi-Qi is the first wireless charging pad to require no power cord to charge a device. Power to the charging pad is delivered over-the-air from a Wi-Charge wireless power transmitter installed in the ceiling rather than by a power cable connected to an electric socket. Wi-Qi is designed for the home, office, and restaurant environments and comes with a variety of installation options. It can be easily moved around the table, embedded into it, or mounted to prevent theft.

The TLC - The TLC or Track Light Charger is a wireless power transmitter designed specifically for easy mounting on track lights at home, in the office, or at a retail location like a supermarket. It can be connected with a click to any standard power track and can then wirelessly power devices at home or in a store without the hassle of running wires.

"2022 has been a breakthrough year for Wi-Charge, and this recognition from CES is further validation of our unmatched pace of innovation and successful go-to-market strategy," said Ori Mor, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Wi-Charge. "2022 is the year that over-the-air charging stepped out of the lab and became something people and businesses are using worldwide. This year, Wi-Charge became the first company to successfully commercialize over-the-air wireless technology in the home and in retail locations all over the world, and we are hyper-focused on our mission of making wireless charging as ubiquitous as cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity and as reliable as an electric outlet."

Wi-Charge was previously recognized by CES for innovations, including the CES 2018 Best of Innovation Award in the Smart Energy Product category for its full-room wireless-power coverage powering smartphones, the CES 2019 Innovation Awards in the smart energy category for a smart speaker wireless power kit, the CES 2021 Innovation Award for a wirelessly powered battery pack for Xbox controllers and the CES 2022 Innovation Award for a wireless electric toothbrush charger.

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is a long-range wireless power company founded to enable automatic charging of phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices at room-sized distances. It gives end-users the freedom they crave and product designers the power they need to usher in the next generation of mobile smart devices. Advancing beyond batteries and power cords, Wi-Charge delivers the future of power. For additional information, please visit http://www.wi-charge.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

