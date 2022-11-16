Forty-Seven Percent of Persons With Type 2 Diabetes Say a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Program Would Help Them Better Manage Their Health

Forty-Seven Percent of Persons With Type 2 Diabetes Say a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Program Would Help Them Better Manage Their Health

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the Diabetes Care Survey, a longitudinal analysis of patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States, have been released for 2022 and provide important insights into how remote patient monitoring (RPM) can benefit patients with chronic conditions. One of the most important findings was that 47 percent of patients surveyed said they would test their glucose more consistently if they knew the results were being transmitted to their provider.

With the cellular-enabled iGlucose, readings are sent instantly to a patient's provider. (PRNewswire)

And that 47 percent is an increase of 12 percent from last year's survey. This coincides with the fact that RPM has become more popular with both providers and patients because it increases patient adherence and can help improve outcomes.

Approximately 26 million Americans have Type 2 diabetes, but according to one study, about 45 percent of them don't adequately control their glucose levels.1 Testing their glucose and knowing their reading on a regular basis can help people with Type 2 diabetes and their physician better manage their disease.

Still, many people with Type 2 diabetes only see their doctor once or twice a year. If the patient is solely responsible for writing down their readings for review by their physician during an office visit, there may be an issue with those readings.

"Written glucose logs, some research postulates, are inaccurate or falsified up to 50% of the time," said Ronald Tamler, MD, PhD, CDE, clinical director of the Mount Sinai Diabetes Center and associate professor of medicine at The Mount Sinai Medical Center.2 "Having this specific information allows your care provider to treat your diabetes better. But with so little patients bringing what is probably the most important tool in their management of diabetes, what is a physician to do?"

With cellular-enabled remote glucose monitoring solutions, providers are assured of getting the latest and most accurate data when a patient tests. This can help identify trends, prevent hospitalization, and improve outcomes.

"When patients use a cellular-enabled glucose meter, they know their results are being sent immediately to their provider," said Dr. Bill Lewis, a national telemedicine consultant and prior Chair of the Telemedicine Accreditation Committee. "Smart Meter's iGlucose is powered by an exclusive 4/5G AT&T network so transmission of data is fast, accurate, and secure every time."

You can view the complete results of the Diabetes Care Survey here.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the trusted supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring ("RPM") solutions. We empower a nationwide network of SmartPartners™ who are working directly with healthcare providers to transform patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our platform to enable real-time, better-informed health care. Our proprietary patient-friendly cellular FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G network to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

1 Poor medication adherence in type 2 diabetes: recognizing the scope of the problem and its key contributors - PMC (nih.gov)

2 Doctors Want To See Your Glucose Meter | Prevention

Smart Meter, LLC

Media Contact 5501 W. Waters Ave., Suite 401

Keith Tolbert Tampa, FL 33602

keith.tolbert@iglucose.com 813-773-4080

336-509-8024

(PRNewsfoto/Smart Meter, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smart Meter, LLC