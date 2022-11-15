Providence partners with TGR Foundation, a Tiger Woods Charity, to address health disparities, create career paths for youth

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Southern California and TGR Foundation, a Tiger Woods Charity, have formed a partnership that will serve youth and their families across Southern California by closing the gap on health inequities and igniting interest in health careers.

Kenya Beckman, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Providence South; Gordon McNeill, TGR Foundation President and CEO; and Providence physicians share partnership, resources during inaugural Community Fest. (PRNewswire)

Providence Southern California and TGR Foundation have formed a partnership that will serve youth across SoCal

Empowered Health by Providence and TGR Foundation was created to invest in youth by providing meaningful career paths – guided by mentors – to ensure they have the ability to reach their full potential. Youth and their families also will have easy access to health programs that provide multi-generational care in a trusted, culturally sensitive environment.

Empowered Health will be experienced at the TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim and will expand services to Los Angeles in the coming years.

"Partnering with TGR Foundation and its long-standing commitment to young people is a truly significant step for Providence and our mission of outreach to the communities we serve," said Kevin Manemann, chief executive, Providence South. "By working together as Empowered Health, we can help families get the care they need and inspire their children to prepare for the future."

Providence has a long history of working with like-hearted partners with expertise in meeting the varying needs of our communities. Both partners look for innovative ways to support communities they serve. The two organizations collaborated in recent years to distribute COVID care packages during peak surges. Also, Providence mental health therapists engaged with TGR Foundation's students and their families through a series of co-hosted workshops in Spanish.

"This partnership has the power to transform the lives of our students and families through the combination of greater access and opportunities to receive education, health care and career preparation," said TGR Foundation CEO Gordon McNeill.

Empowered Health will complement existing TGR Foundation programs by focusing on health equity interventions, health education and workforce development. Equally important, Empowered Health will provide services in a welcoming, culturally appropriate environment that is easily accessible to the whole family.

Health Equity Intervention

Health Education

Workforce Development

Tiger Woods, founder of TGR Foundation, said "We look forward to partnering with Providence, an organization that shares our goal of empowering students to pursue their passions and achieve their dreams."

Providence and TGR Foundation are committed to creating health for a better world by reducing health disparities and resource inequities while improving the social factors that affect health. Through the partnership, both organizations are committed to investing in youth, empowering them to thrive.

About TGR Foundation, A Tiger Woods Charity

For more than 25 years, TGR Foundation has worked to create a world where opportunity is universal and potential is limitless. With an unwavering commitment to impact youth from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. TGR Foundation helps students connect passion with purpose through signature programs focused on in-person project-based learning, skills development, college access, career preparation and educator professional development. For more information visit TGRFoundation.org or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and much other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org .

About Providence Southern California

Providence Southern California is the region's largest health system with 11 hospitals, more than 100 clinics, outpatient centers, TrinityCare Hospice and its TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, eight wellness centers, telehealth and numerous physician groups in its Southern California Region. Providence is committed to an enduring mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, and last year contributed $485 million in services, programs and charity care to those in need.

Providence St. Joseph Health (PRNewsfoto/Providence St. Joseph Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Providence