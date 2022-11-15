GODIVA LAUNCHES NEW LIMITED-EDITION 2022 HOLIDAY GOLD COLLECTION AND SWEETENS THE SEASON BY EXPANDING DISTRIBUTION AROUND THE WORLD

New Limited Editions of the Holiday Gold Collection, Holiday Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar & Chocolate Caramel Penguin Pouch Will Be Even More Accessible and Available

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GODIVA, the global leader in premium chocolate, announced the launch of its limited-edition 2022 Holiday Collection, a true embodiment of the vibrance and joy of the season. To make this season a little sweeter, GODIVA has decked out its Limited Edition Holiday Gold Collection with a new festive design and is releasing an indulgent assortment of treats for friends, family, and loved ones, while continuing to make its premium chocolate more accessible to shoppers wherever they are.

"GODIVA is honored to be at the heart of countless holiday celebrations around the world," said Nurtac Afridi, Global CEO of GODIVA. "This unique position, built on a legacy of premium chocolate and unparalleled craftsmanship, makes the launch of our new limited-edition holiday collection even more special. We anticipate people will be just as excited to receive this delicious assortment as they will be to give it as a gift. As we continue to deliver on our mission of opening more people's eyes to the wonder of our brand by becoming more accessible to all people everywhere, it is inspiring to see how GODIVA Is Chocolate for both this season of giving and for any time you need a little more goodness in your life."

Whether shopping for friends and family, a festive get-together, or a self-indulgent treat, it's easier than ever for chocolate lovers to experience the joy that is GODIVA and spread holiday cheer throughout the season, because GODIVA is happy holidays to you…and me Chocolate.

Limited-Edition GODIVA Holiday Gifts, Available at GODIVA.com and Department Stores:

NEW Limited Edition Holiday Gold Collection : The GODIVA Limited Edition Holiday gift box, adorned with a festive garland lid design and a golden ribbon, features an assortment of fan-favorite chocolates with delicious fillings, including Milk Chocolate Praline Heart, Midnight Swirl, and White Chocolate Raspberry Star.

NEW Holiday Luxury Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar : Even the most discerning chocolate fan will be impressed by this advent calendar, which contains an exquisite collection of milk, dark, and white chocolate GODIVA Signature Truffles. Sure to impress anyone looking for a decadent way to countdown to Christmas!

NEW Holiday G-Cube Truffle Tin: In a stunning green holiday package, the Holiday G-Cube Truffle Tin is filled with 50 individually wrapped chocolate truffles that are sure to bring the magic of the season into any chocolate lover's home or workplace!

Even the hardest to please people on your list will be impressed by the decadent GODIVA holiday offerings with advent calendars, truffle assortments, overflowing gift sets, familiar chocolate characters, ornaments, and more available for purchase at GODIVA.com and in department stores like Macy's, Kohl's, and Bloomingdales.

GODIVA has also made it easy for holiday shoppers at local grocers, drug stores, and retail outlets to find the perfect stocking stuffers, last-minute gifts, or festive décor. The GODIVA Holiday collection offers accessible items that feature indulgent flavors in thoughtful packaging. GODIVA is the perfect gift, whether it's for a family member, friend, or colleague. It is also the perfect self-care ritual during the busy holiday season.

GODIVA Casual Gifting, Sharing, and Novelty Products Available in Local Retailers Nationwide:

GODIVA Holiday Goldmark Assorted Gift Box : With unique flavors that are irresistibly delicious, including Hazelnut Heaven, Milk Caramel, Dark Chocolate Eclipse, and Raspberry Velvet, the iconic Goldmark Assorted Gift Box is guaranteed to delight with every bite. Available as 9-, 18-, and 39-piece gift boxes, it's THE chocolate lover's gift of the season!

NEW Milk Chocolate Caramel Penguin Pouch: An excellent stocking stuffer or small novelty gift for adults and kids of all ages, Godiva's NEW Milk Chocolate Caramel IWC Penguin Pouch contains 17 pieces of soft and creamy caramels. Each individually wrapped treat is coated in rich Godiva chocolate and features adorable, eye-catching artwork.

Holiday Masterpieces Collection: Packaged with new holiday designs, GODIVA's Holiday Masterpieces are luxuriously smooth, individually wrapped treats that melt-in-your-mouth. The offerings include the Dark Chocolate Ganache Heart with velvety dark chocolate filling, Milk Chocolate Caramel Lion of Belgium with caramel filling, and Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Oyster with praline hazelnut filling.

The GODIVA 2022 Holiday collection also includes Holiday Chocolate Domes, 12 Days of GODIVA Advent Calendar, and Foil Santas, dressed up in vibrant, seasonal packaging. The gifting collection can be found in local retailers, including Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, ShopRite, and Walmart.

For more information on GODIVA's offerings, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier, the global leader in premium chocolate, was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Today, the iconic brand, which is privately held by Yildiz Holding, is committed to democratizing its premium chocolates so that everyone can enjoy the world's most delicious chocolate whenever they like. With an established global footprint across more than 100 markets, GODIVA continues to extend its reach through an omnichannel approach, quickly expanding beyond formal gifting by investing in consumer-packaged goods as well as online sales. As GODIVA delivers upon its promise of "opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world," customers can expect to find GODIVA in many fine retailers, supermarkets, drug stores, online, and, depending on the market, at brick & mortar locations like boutiques, cafes, and GODIVA Delight, too. For GODIVA, being a responsible corporate citizen is a way of doing business. It's a pledge the business keeps with every stakeholder: to take action today for a brighter tomorrow. To optimize its impact, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, GODIVA focuses its efforts on Women's Empowerment and Sustainability. To learn more, visit GODIVA Cares.

