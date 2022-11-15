Aero Design Labs and Delta Air Lines Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Certify the Boeing 737-800 and 737-900 With ADL Drag Reduction Kits. Includes Option to Acquire up to 211 Kits for its 737NG Fleet.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Design Labs (ADL) and Delta Air Lines have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) solidifying their partnership to certify the Boeing 737-800 and 737-900 aircraft with Aero Design Labs ADRS drag reduction kits. The certification program on the 737-800 is anticipated to commence in Q1, 2023, followed by the 737-900 in the second half of 2023. This is a mutual commitment by Delta Air Lines and Aero Design Labs to pursue measurable carbon reduction benefits across the Delta Air Lines 737NG fleet.

The MOU provides Delta Air Lines with the option to purchase up to 211 Aero Design Labs ADRS kits.

In announcing the agreement at an event hosted by ADL in Washington DC, Mahendra Nair, Senior Vice President, TechOps Operations & Supply Chain Management stated, "Delta is excited to expand our partnership with ADL to test and certify both the 737-900ER and 737-800NG drag reduction kits, continuing our investment in fuel efficiency and sustainability improvements."

Chris Jones, Chief Commercial Officer Aero Design Labs stated, "Delta Air Lines has a proven history of leading the industry in innovation and we are proud to formalize our agreement and partner in the process to achieve FAA certification. This is a partnership formed by Delta Air Lines and Aero Design Labs to contribute to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) net zero 2050 Carbon reduction targets."

ADL received its first STC in May 2022, for the 737-700 in conjunction with WestJet Airlines. ADL intends to certify its kits in other geographic regions following approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.

About Aero Design Labs

Aero Design Labs (ADL) is a leader in engineering motion efficiency. ADL develops products that impact drag reduction, leading to cost savings and reduced carbon emissions. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth area, ADL is solving aerodynamic challenges in transportation. Alongside a strong team of engineers, ADL's proprietary fluid dynamics software systems allow ADL to create customized solutions for operators. Additional information can be found at www.aerodesignlabs.com.

