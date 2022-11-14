Florida Realtors® Thanks NAR Realtors® Relief Fund: $1.5M to Help Hurricane Victims

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors®' (NAR) Realtors Relief Foundation announced a $1.5 million grant to Florida Realtors to help Floridians with housing issues resulting from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

"Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our state and so many people are struggling," says 2022 Florida Realtors® President Christina Pappas, vice president of the Keyes Family of Companies in Miami. "The crucial first step is often dealing with housing needs. Thanks to the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) Realtors Relief Foundation and their generous donation to help victims of Hurricane Ian, people can find the housing assistance they need to rebuild their homes and their lives."

As a result, Florida Realtors® will now handle two charitable relief programs: Its Disaster Relief Fund that focuses on housing challenges within the Realtor family, and these grants through NAR's Realtors Relief Foundation funding that offers money to any Floridian impacted by the storms and facing a challenge related to homeownership.

"We know that recovering from a disaster takes time," says Florida Realtors President-Elect G. Mike McGraw, a broker-associate with RE/MAX Central Realty in Apopka. "Not only are we pleased that this effort will continue into 2023, we appreciate that those suffering from the impact caused by Hurricane Nicole can also seek help through Florida Realtors and the Realtors Relief Foundation grants."

Qualifications for NAR-funded relief

Individual grants may be approved up to a limit of $2,500 per household

Families who no longer have a mortgage obligation may be approved for up to $1,250

Proof of homeownership for a primary residence includes a property tax bill or homeowner's insurance, though the board may consider other proof on a case-by-case basis

Recipient must be a full-time Florida resident and U.S. citizen, or legally admitted for residence in the U.S.

The application deadline is April 28, 2023

Type of assistance offered to qualified applicants

Monthly mortgage expenses for a primary residence damaged by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole

Rental costs due to displacement from a primary residence resulting from the hurricanes

Assistance is for housing relief only. It does not cover second mortgages (home equity lines or loans), clothing, appliances, equipment or vehicles (purchase, rental or repair and/or mileage)

All grants are contingent upon the availability of funds. As a result, aid will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more info, including how to apply and the applications for assistance, go to Florida Realtors website at: https://floridarealtors.org/hurricane-relief

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its more than 225,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

