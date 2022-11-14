EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS - 3rd QUARTER 2022

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Embraer delivered 10 commercial jets and 23 executive jets (15 light / 8 mid/super-midsize jets) in 3Q22, bringing YTD deliveries to 27 commercial jets and 52 executive jets (33 light /19 mid/super-midsize jets). Although deliveries have been back ended to 4Q22 due to supply chain challenges in 2022, they are close to historical average for the quarter.
- Reported 3Q22 consolidated gross margin of 19.1% compared to 19.0% reported in 3Q21. As a reference, 9M22 consolidated gross margin of 20.9% higher than 16.0% reported in same period of 2021.
- Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$50 million and US$93 million, respectively, yielding Adj. EBIT margin of 5.4% and Adj. EBITDA margin of 10.0%.
- Free cash flow (FCF) in 3Q22 was negative US$109.4 million, mainly explained by working capital increase due to higher deliveries in 4Q22 which will reverse to a positive trend.
- The Company finished the quarter with net debt of US$1.275 billion, or US$0.53 billion less than 3Q21 in line with the strategy to reduce interest expenses.
- A revolving credit facility of up to US$650 million with 14 financial institutions was signed to increase our liquidity and improve our capital structure, following Embraer liability management strategy, or reducing gross debt and interest expenses.
- We reaffirm all aspects of our 2022 financial and deliveries guidance, with an increase in our Free Cash Flow guidance from US$50 million or better to US$150 million or better.
