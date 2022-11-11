LONGi Attends Hongqiao International Economic Forum at 5th CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World's premier solar technology manufacturer, LONGi, took part in the 5th Hongqiao International Economic Forum as the sole solar enterprise during the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) that kicked off on November 4 in Shanghai.

Li Wenxue, Vice President of LONGi, expounded LONGi's practice in coping with climate change and promoting green development through vivid examples and detailed data.

Li Wenxue pointed out that the realization of carbon peak and carbon neutrality is not the responsibility of a single enterprise and that the leading enterprises have the obligation to promote carbon reduction and carbon elimination in the supply chain, and therefore, LONGi released the "Supply Chain Green Partner Empowerment Plan" in 2022.

The company has actively responded to the requirements of the national "Double Carbon" goals, and worked together with relevant partners to build a green value chain to proactively promote the supply chain of the photovoltaic industry and foster green and low-carbon development, he added.

As a significant aspect of economic and social development, enterprises play a crucial role in promoting global development. Li Wenxue laid out five points that he believes are vital to building a world-class enterprise. "First, we need to adhere to a positive starting point and values, do things that are beneficial to humankind and the earth," he said.

Second, enterprises need to take into account the interests of customers, employees and other associated parties, so that they can have long-term vitality, he added.

"Third, we should attach importance to the power of scientific and technological innovation, and provide society with leading, progressive and reliable products and services," Li Wenxue said.

The final point he made was that it is necessary to adhere to innovation in the operation and management of enterprises, mobilize the enthusiasm of the entire company's development, and maintain vigorous growth vitality with more scientific and advanced management methods, as well as more intelligent and humane management concepts.

The 5th Hongqiao International Economic Forum was co-sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

It was aimed at building an exchange and cooperation platform for Chinese and foreign enterprises and holding discussions on how enterprises can promote world-class global development.

With a focus on the global development initiative, the forum discussed how to build a world-class enterprise more effectively from the perspectives of fighting the epidemic, maintaining the stability of the global industrial chain supply chain, green and low-carbon development, and improving people's livelihood, so as to contribute to building a community with a shared future for humankind and achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals of the United Nations with high-quality and responsible development.

The "Action on the Global Development Initiative to Build World Class Enterprises" was also launched during the forum.

The initiative aims to actively advocate that enterprises should take development as their root; accelerate the building of a world-class enterprise through common, shared, inclusive, innovative and green development; use practical actions to drive the economic and social development of the host country; enhance the well-being of local people; implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), and inject new momentum into global economic development.

LONGi's latest generation of photovoltaic modules Hi-MO 6, featuring high efficiency and stunning aesthetics, for distributed generation and rooftop applications, have been exhibited at the ongoing 5th CIIE. LONGi's flagship Hi-MO series modules have contributed to upgrading global energy structure.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

