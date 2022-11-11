Chengdu International Airport Economic Zone Makes an Appearance at Airshow China

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 14th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, "Chengdu International Airport Economic Zone Promotion Fair", held on November 9 by Shuangliu District of Chengdu, has harvested seven aviation industry projects with a total investment of more than 8 billion yuan. Meanwhile, it is announced that "Global Solicitation of Full Life Circle Aircraft International Forum" kicked off formally.

At the promotion fair, a litany of projects between Shuangliu District and Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology, Longjiang Airlines, Kuehne & Nagel (China) Cargo Transportation Agency, Loongrise Avionics, Tianli Times Aviation Technology were signed, settled and opened in Zhuhai city and Shuangliu. The total investment of seven projects surpassed 8 billion yuan, according to Shuangliu District Government.

Revolving around "Full Life Circle Aircraft International Forum", an upcoming event in 2023, Shuangliu District of Chengdu started the global solicitation plan, and joined with airlines such as Airbus in inviting global affiliated enterprises to exchange on topics such as aviation operation & maintenance, refitting services, and trade of aviation materials, thus enhancing Chengdu's influence in the global aviation map.

Shuangliu District of Chengdu is dubbed as the "capital of Chinese aviation economy". Chengdu International Airport Economic Zone, located on the west side of Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport Runway 2, has a planned area of 4.98 square kilometers. At present, it has gathered Airbus Lifecycle Service Project, COMAC Aircraft Demonstration Industrial Park, SF Airlines and over 20 aviation maintenance enterprises. Meanwhile, it has four functional platforms: Airplane Airworthiness Certification Center, Aviation Fuel Airworthiness Certification Center, Flight Verification Center and Aviation Medical Center.

On July 26, 2022, Airbus Aircraft Life Cycle Service Project started construction in Shuangliu District. This project is the first aircraft recycling project directly invested by Airbus outside Europe, with a total investment of 6 billion yuan. Having divided into two business lines, this project consists of MRO business line (maintenance, overhaul, parking, storage and disassembly) and USM business line (second-hand air material management and trading), and aims to carry out trade and distribution business for disassembled second-hand air materials worldwide.

Following the Airbus Life Cycle Service Project, the aviation industry in Shuangliu District has added another Airbus-affiliated cooperation project: AMECO and Airbus will start the "passenger aircraft-to-freighter" (preighter) business of A330 in Chengdu, and the work plan of the first A330 preighter will be initiated in 2023.

According to the plan, the scale of aviation industry in Chengdu International Airport Economic Zone will strive to exceed 20 billion yuan by 2025, and the proportion of aviation industry in GDP will increase by 4.5 percentage points compared with that of 2022. By 2027, the scale of aviation industry in Chengdu International Airport Economic Zone will strive to exceed 30 billion yuan, and the proportion of aviation industry in GDP will increase by 3.5 percentage points on the basis of 2025, which will promote the deep integration of aviation manufacturing industry and aviation service industry.

