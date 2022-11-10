UL Solutions Helps Companies Shipping Dangerous Goods to Enhance Trust with Launch of Industry-First Certification Program

UL Solutions supports the supply chain and transportation communities to foster trust and transparency around transporting dangerous goods ahead of the holiday shopping season when there is an uptick in the shipment of products containing lithium-ion batteries.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its industry-first dangerous goods process management (DGPM) certification program. The program focuses on lithium-ion batteries, which are regulated as a hazardous material by the U.S. Department of Transportation. It aims to help companies that ship lithium-ion batteries and products that contain them mitigate safety risks.

Increased market demand for lithium-ion batteries and products that contain them has contributed to a rise in thermal runaway events during transportation. A thermal runaway event is a phenomenon in which the lithium-ion cell enters an uncontrollable, self-heating state, posing a potential safety risk to crews, passengers and the general public The DGPM certification program allows organizations to demonstrate conformance to the U.S. Department of Transportation Hazardous Material's regulations and verify that appropriate processes are in place for moving dangerous goods.

The DGPM certification program assesses an organization's management system and processes related to the transportation of dangerous goods by road, rail, vessel or air against applicable regulations, agreements, codes of practice and legislation. UL Solutions conducts audits and reviews relevant documentation to determine certification eligibility for organizations that offer dangerous goods for transport. The program applies UL Solutions' safety science expertise in batteries, supplier quality audits and regulatory compliance.

"The importance of the DGPM certification program takes on a greater role as we approach the holiday season and there is an uptick in the shipment of products containing lithium-ion batteries," said Michelle Chevalier, global account manager at UL Solutions. "Our DGPM certification program leverages cross-functional safety science expertise, data and our independent, third-party auditing services to support transparency and empower trust throughout the supply chain."

