Revere Securities served as M&A Advisor for $31MM Avalon Globalcare Corp merger

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce that it served as a Merger and Acquisition advisor of $31MM transaction for Avalon Globalcare corp. Avalon, a leading global developer of innovative cell-based technologies and therapeutics has signed a definitive acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") to acquire a 60% interest in Laboratory Services LLC, a premier reference laboratory. In connection with the transaction, and to reflect the expanded focus on lab testing and services, Avalon will be changing its ticker symbol from "AVCO" to "ALBT." Trading in shares of Avalon's common stock will commence trading under the new ticker symbol "ALBT" on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 10th, 2022.

About Avalon Globalcare Corp.

Avalon Globalcare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as cell therapy related companion diagnostics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

