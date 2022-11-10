KO Fire Recommends Guidelines to become a LAFD Reg 4 Tester in the City of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Protection guidelines and procedures can be confusing to the average citizen. In order to become a contractor on behalf of the LAFD you need to begin the process with raw field experience. After two years on the job, then one would consider applying for a Certificate of Fitness whereby one would earn a Reg 4 License in respective system categories. The Reg 4 Testing Program was established by the LAFD in order bring premises in the City of Los Angeles up to reliable compliance.

Process to Become Certified

Time to download and fill out your Prospective Applicant Letter and Application for Certificate of Fitness. Then comes Business Information, Proof of receipt of Reg 4 Program Manual and Study Material. Next you'll need to present a Los Angeles Business License, Copy of Contractor's License (or Type "A" License), a Resume proving two years of experience and two references for Experience and Performance. In the Application for Certificate of Fitness you'll determine which Systems you want to test for and pay those corresponding fees (yes, they are pricey!) After that is all done, you'll need to schedule your Reg 4 Orientation which is now mandatory prior to taking your Written exam. Once you schedule and pass your Written Exam you'll have to schedule a Field test where you exhibit proficiency in front of one or more LAFD Inspectors. Lastly, you'll need to submit report paperwork showing you're proficient in this last, yet very important step of being a Reg 4 Tester.

The Compliance Engine

Once you've tested your premises, Reg 4 Certified Testers will log in to Brycer's "The Compliance Engine" where you'll fill out report forms and submit them into the system for LAFD's review. If you've made it this far, congratulations! You may just have what it takes to be one of the few LAFD Regulation 4 Certified Testers.

