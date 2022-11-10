More Than Half of Americans with Type 2 Diabetes Fear Death from Chronic Disease

Podimetrics survey of 4,035 Americans also finds one-third of people with type 2 diabetes don't trust the U.S. healthcare system to keep them healthy

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Podimetrics , creator of the FDA-cleared SmartMat™ and integrated clinical and patient support services that can help save the limbs and lives of complex patients living with diabetes, today announced the results from a new survey of 4,035 people in the United States living with type 2 diabetes. Podimetrics, in collaboration with independent market research firm PureSpectrum, wanted to deeply understand the state of well-being and the care experience of people living with type 2 diabetes in a post-pandemic era.

The survey found that more than half (53%) of people living with type 2 diabetes fear that complications from their condition may ultimately result in their death. Additionally, approximately 25% reported requiring emergency care for a type 2 diabetes complication with a notable 62% of that group revealing that their emergency care was for a life-threatening issue. The study also uncovered that 32% of people living with type 2 diabetes don't trust the U.S. healthcare system to keep them healthy.

"For years, we've been discussing the value of shared risk when it comes to powering a new era of preventive care," said Jon Bloom, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of Podimetrics. "What this survey tells us is that the American healthcare system is continuing to struggle when it comes to making preventive, value-driven care a reality — particularly for people living with serious chronic diseases, like type 2 diabetes."

People Living with Type 2 Diabetes Face Significant Mental Health and Financial Challenges

Living with type 2 diabetes is already challenging for people, but this population also faces a whole host of other significant issues managing their chronic condition, including mental health and financial stressors.

According to the survey, 50% report experiencing mental health issues as a result of managing their condition, and 45% face serious financial strain resulting from exorbitant costs of care. According to the Centers for Disease Control, diabetes is the most expensive chronic condition in the U.S., and $237 billion is spent each year on direct medical costs and another $90 billion on reduced productivity.

Still, mental health and financial challenges are only a part of larger issues facing people living with type 2 diabetes. Amputations are another major concern. The data showed that 49% worried their diabetes may lead to a limb amputation one day.

Poor Access and Lack of Preventive Care Driving Distrust in America's Healthcare System

The Podimetrics survey reinforced that access to high-quality, affordable healthcare remains a nationwide problem, especially for individuals living with type 2 diabetes.

Approximately one in six report that seeing a doctor is too difficult, with a lack of appointment availability being the biggest barrier (58% of this particular group), followed by high costs of care (44%) and transportation challenges (34%). Making matters worse, a majority (58%) of respondents said America's healthcare system focuses on treating illnesses rather than preventing them.

Additionally, a portion of individuals with type 2 diabetes perceive their healthcare quality as inferior to others. Overall, the survey found that approximately one in five believe they don't have access to the same level of care as others in their state with type 2 diabetes. The top reasons cited for that perception included:

60% cited healthcare affordability as a big barrier;

36% indicated race as a contributing factor; and

30% mentioned the area in which they live had lower-quality providers or care access challenges.

Disparities Remain a Major Threat to Minorities Living with Type 2 Diabetes

Today, racial and ethnic minority populations are adversely impacted by type 2 diabetes and related complications. For example, Black persons are up to 4X more likely to suffer from an amputation resulting from diabetic complications — and Indigenous people are up to 2X more likely.

The Podimetrics survey also uncovered findings that reinforce the serious disparity problems facing minority populations that have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. For instance, Black respondents were more likely (31%) to have experienced a medical emergency because of a diabetes complication compared to the full survey sample (25%).

However, the Podimetrics survey found that it was Hispanic individuals with type 2 diabetes that are increasingly being impacted by the challenges and disparities created by living with the condition, including:

67% reported mental health issues (compared to 50% for the broader sample);

65% feared type 2 diabetes would cause their death (compared to 53% for the broader sample);

63% reported facing financial strain (compared to 45% for the broader sample); and

40% reported needing emergency care because of a diabetic complication (compared to 25% for the broader sample) — with 74% of that group indicating it was a life-threatening situation (compared to 62% for the broader sample).

Recently, Podimetrics worked with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to launch a three-year initiative — The Amputation Prevention Alliance — aimed at addressing the fact that racial and ethnic minority communities continue to face disproportionately high rates of amputations and amputation-related mortality.

Robert Gabbay, M.D., PhD, FACP, Chief Science and Medical Officer at the ADA, shared his perspective on the findings from Podimetrics' recent survey: "This survey further reinforces the harsh fact that people of varying ethnic and racial backgrounds continue to deal with poor access to quality care and preventive measures that hold the potential to forever alter their lives. This is an incredibly important and timely survey, and it will only continue to drive awareness for the changes needed to make preventive care for type 2 diabetes available to all Americans, particularly those who've been disproportionately impacted for far too long."

To review the full report from Podimetrics, please visit: www.podimetrics.com/patient-perspectives . Podimetrics conducted this study in collaboration with independent market research firm PureSpectrum, using its platform to survey 4,035 Americans living with type 2 diabetes in September 2022. For more information on PureSpectrum's methodology, visit www.PureSpectrum.com .

