Finding a Better Way: Rocket Mortgage Ranked #1 in the U.S. for Client Satisfaction in Mortgage Origination by J.D. Power for 12th Time

The FinTech leader's J.D. Power recognition is their 20th top ranking for client satisfaction, including eight #1 rankings for mortgage servicing

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), was today named #1 in the nation for client satisfaction in primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power. This is the 12th time Rocket Mortgage has earned the accolade, which is based entirely on client feedback collected by the independent research firm.

"At Rocket Mortgage, one of our ISMs – the core philosophies which define our culture and guide our decision making – is 'Obsessed with Finding a Better Way.' J.D. Power's recognition is further confirmation we are listening to our clients and consistently innovating to best meet their needs" said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. "This award is particularly special this year because we created ways to support our clients during a period of change in the mortgage industry."

In addition to taking the top spot for overall satisfaction, J.D. Power's study ranked Rocket Mortgage as the #1 lender that clients described as "easy to do business with." Combining the mortgage origination and servicing studies, Rocket Mortgage has now earned 20 total accolades from J.D. Power – the most of any mortgage lender.

"Our mortgage bankers, operations team and many other hard working team members across the company showed up in a big way for our clients. We could not have achieved this accolade without their passion and innovation. Every day, I am proud of what we continue to accomplish together," said Heather Lovier, Chief Client Experience Officer of Rocket Mortgage.

Rocket Mortgage develops technology to improve the home loan experience. Also part of the Rocket platform, sister company Rocket Money uses tech-driven tools to help consumers improve their entire financial lives. Starting from canceling subscriptions and creating budgets, Rocket enhances the consumer experience by providing clients with the right product at the right time – from a new car to a new home or the ability to power their home with solar panels.

Keeping clients top-of-mind, Rocket Mortgage recently launched several new programs to help homebuyers. In August, Rocket Mortgage introduced a home equity loan – providing a new option to combat rising consumer debt. The company also announced Inflation Buster – lowering a homebuyers' interest rate by one percentage point on most loans for the first year, completely free. Most recently, Rocket Mortgage introduced Rocket Rewards, an innovative loyalty program empowering consumers to accrue points that can be redeemed to save money on closing costs when buying a home through Rocket Mortgage, or toward various financial transactions across the Rocket Platform.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Rocket Mortgage closed $351 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2021.

Rocket Mortgage moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Rocket Mortgage ranked highest in the country for client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power. Combining the mortgage origination and servicing studies, the company has earned 20 total accolades from J.D. Power – the most of any mortgage lender.

Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, ranked #7 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 19 consecutive years.

