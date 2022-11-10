EDWINS Reaches At-Risk Youth by Bringing Culinary Arts Program to Juvenile Detention Center

As EDWINS increases pre-entry outreach to Cleveland students, founder Brandon Chrostowski launches culinary training program for detained youth

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brandon Chrostowski, founder and CEO of EDWINS, a fine dining French restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, announced that he is beginning a new culinary arts and hospitality training program at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. Led by the EDWINS team, the class will take place five days a week this winter and will offer new educational opportunities to young offenders in Cleveland's juvenile justice system.

"It is not going to get better unless we start with those who need it most and work with agencies on the front lines."

"Enough is enough," Chrostowski said. "The streets of Cleveland have never been harder for youths. There is a real need for opportunity and structured education. We are providing a chance for young people to learn a lifelong skillset that will open doors for them."

EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute trains and employs formerly incarcerated individuals at its flagship restaurant, EDWINS Butcher Shop and EDWINS Bakery and its virtual culinary curriculum is available on more than 500,000 tablets in prisons across the nation. While the Institute has partnered with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District on several pre-entry education programs, including teaching an elementary level six-week culinary class, this is the first course geared toward detained youth ages 12 to 21.

"We are taking a proactive approach," Chrostowski said. "It is not going to get better unless we start with those who need it most and work with agencies that are on the front lines."

Chrostowski worked in partnership with Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and staff at the Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division, to be able to teach the curriculum at the Detention Center.

"Cuyahoga County is thrilled to have EDWINS culinary arts re-entry program at the Detention Center," County Executive Armond Budish said. "The EDWINS team is providing a solution to the national issue of re-entry. This program breaks down the barriers and paves a path forward for youth when they return home."

State studies have shown that rearrest rates for youth within one year of release from an institution average 55 percent, according to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Research suggests youths need to establish collaboration with the community and its resources during and after incarceration for a successful re-entry.

"With this program in place, juveniles have more opportunity than ever to prepare for re-entry," said Juvenile Court Judge Michael Ryan. "I am a strong believer in the EDWINS mission and giving second chances to those who work for it. I look forward to seeing the long-term positive impact this program has on the community."

Chrostowski added, "Youth, regardless of their past need to know they have a bright future. We all have your back, from the County Executive to the Juvenile Court. Given the right education and a second chance, you will succeed."

Brandon Edwin Chrostowski is one of the World's foremost Thought Leaders on Returning Citizens. His Culinary Arts Program is proof positive that providing education to incarcerated individuals and then supporting them when they return home, is the right way to re-engage them to the community and reduce recidivism simultaneously. Brandon is on a mission to change the face of re-entry. In 2007, he founded EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute with the belief that "education wins" and that every human being, regardless of their past, has the right to a fair and equal future. Under Chrostowski's stewardship, EDWINS has grown to include culinary education and life skills training at its flagship French eatery; at edwins too, a culinary incubator, makerspace and community kitchen; a nearby Butcher Shop and Bakery and Diner; Second Chance Life Skills Center, a campus for additional learning, housing, and support services; an on-site program at Grafton Correctional Institute and curriculum for inmates at all Ohio state prisons.

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute provides formerly incarcerated adults with a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries and the support network necessary for long-term success. Founded by Brandon E. Chrostowski, a 2016 CNN Hero, 2020 IFMA Silver Plate honoree and James Beard Awards semifinalist, the Cleveland-based training program ensures that participants are equipped with basic culinary skills from its fine French eatery, edwins too culinary incubator, Butcher Shop and Bakery & Diner. Employment assistance, as well as free housing, legal services, basic medical care, clothing, job coaching, literacy programs and more are offered. As the subject of the 2018 Academy Award nominated documentary, Knife Skills, EDWINS graduates nearly 100 students a year, with a 95% employment rate and less than 1% recidivism.

