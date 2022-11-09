Webflow Unveils Marketplace as Sites Created on Visual Development Platform Surpasses 7.5 Million

No-code leader launches app store ecosystem to help enterprises and creators scale business

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webflow, the leading visual development platform for building powerful no-code websites, today at its annual event Webflow Conf announced that users have created more than 7.5 million sites on Webflow, a 60% increase over 2021. To meet the ever-complex needs of a rapidly growing user base, Webflow is launching the Webflow Marketplace, a one-stop shop for all the Webflow products and services users need to launch and maintain powerful websites. Marketplace will help businesses of all sizes scale powerful websites faster and allow creators to build their business and drive revenue on Webflow.

Webflow is leading the way for visual development as it becomes a critical component of any company's web journey. Webflow's enterprise customer base continues to grow rapidly, with new customers including Greenhouse, Away and VICE Media Group. Additionally, ecommerce activity on Webflow more than doubled even as the broader ecommerce sector slowed, helping more companies and individuals expand their business on Webflow.

"Webflow has had an incredible year — from our Series C funding round, to building out an incredible team, to today's Marketplace release which dramatically expands the Webflow ecosystem," said Vlad Magdalin, co-founder and CEO of Webflow. "Even with an uncertain economy ahead, our mission to bring the incredible power of web development into the hands of vastly more people becomes as important as ever. We remain laser-focused on building more powerful tools and marketplace capabilities for our vibrant community and all the organizations that rely on Webflow to run their mission-critical websites."

The Webflow Marketplace is designed to be a valuable hub for no-code development, bringing the superpowers of the Webflow community directly into the platform to help users easily find apps, libraries, templates, inspiration, and freelancers and agencies to support any Webflow project at scale. In turn, Marketplace creates an ecosystem for developers, creators and service providers in the Webflow community to promote, market and distribute their work, helping the community drive more leads, installs and purchases for their products and services.

Hundreds of thousands of agencies and freelancers have emerged in recent years to help companies build on Webflow. Thanks to their work, hundreds of assets, including app developers, library creators, template creators, experts and users, will be featured in the Webflow Marketplace at launch. Many in the community already generate substantial revenue by selling templates on Webflow. On average, top template creators earn over $3,000 per month, with some creators averaging closer to $9,000 per month. One template creator has surpassed $1 million in the last 12 months.

"My Webflow agency has grown in amazing ways over the past year, building high-performing websites for some of the world's most prominent brands and enterprises—and even earning me a Netflix credit," said Matt Varughese, CEO of visual development firm 8020 in British Columbia. "Now that I can reach new customers on Webflow's Marketplace, we can grow faster while helping customers build even better websites. The Webflow Marketplace is a win-win for Webflow and its community, and I'm excited to see more creators join the ecosystem in months to come."

"Webflow empowers our in-house design teams to use more interactive storytelling to spotlight on-the-ground reporting you won't find anywhere else," said Sander van Gestel, global director of product strategy at VICE Media Group. "In our fast-paced industry, Webflow allows us to move quickly and create powerful sites that will be integral to our digital presence moving forward."

Webflow is the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code. By combining modern web development technologies into one platform, Webflow enables people to build websites visually, saving engineering time, while clean code seamlessly generates in the background. From independent designers and creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies, millions worldwide use Webflow to be more nimble, creative, and collaborative. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, Allianz, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y Combinator, Rainfall, and Draper Associates. Learn more at webflow.com or contact press@webflow.com.

