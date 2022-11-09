Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
STANDEX TO PRESENT AT BAIRD'S 2022 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CONFERENCE

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be presenting at Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website standex.com.

