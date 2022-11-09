Halozyme to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Event:





J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum Participant:





Dr. Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer Format:





1x1 Meetings Date:





Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Location:





Miami, FL









Event:





Piper Sandler 34th Annual Health Conference Participant:





Dr. Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer Format:





Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Presentation Date:





Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Presentation Time:





7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET Location:





New York, NY

Event: 5th Annual Evercore IS HealthCONx Conference Participant: Nicole LaBrosse, Chief Financial Officer Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Presentation Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022 Presentation Time: 8:20 a.m. PT / 11:20 a.m. ET Location: Virtual

Live audio webcasts of the Piper Sandler and Evercore fireside chats will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Replays of the audio webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including XYOSTED®, TLANDO® and NOCDURNA® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical, Covis Pharma, Pfizer and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-359-3016

tbui@antarespharma.com

Dawn Schottlandt / Claudia Styslinger

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Halozyme@argotpartners.com

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.