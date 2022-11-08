Amorepacific publishes its findings on dietary restrictions and lifespan extension in Nature Communications

Discovered the effects of the essential amino acid, threonine, on promoting both life and healthspans.

Research findings will be applied to product development of its brand, VITAL BEAUTIE.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific discovered a mechanism of dietary restriction for lifespan extension in the essential amino acid, threonine. Dr. Kim Juewon at Amorepacific R&I Center together with Prof. Ryu Dongryeol at Sungkyunkwan University, School of Medicine and his team revealed the mechanism and effect of threonine on healthspan extension, using big data and molecular biological technology, with findings from the research being published in internationally renowned journal, Nature Communications, on November 2. (Title: L-threonine promotes healthspan by expediting ferritin-dependent ferroptosis inhibition in C. elegans/2022.11.2 online release)

Research into extending a healthy lifespan has always been an international endeavor. Dietary restrictions, being increasingly associated with intermittent fasting in recent years, are said to increase metabolism and thereby extend the healthy lifespan, but there has not been enough in-depth research into the metabolites that are involved in the process.

Dr. Kim Juewon at Amorepacific R&I Center, Prof. Ryu Dongryeol at Sungkyunkwan University, School of Medicine and his team have looked into an unusual increase of specific metabolites that occurs with dietary restrictions, and found that the essential amino acid, threonine, can help delay the aging process and extend the healthy lifespan. The research team gave threonine to C. elegans, which have a 65% genetic similarity to humans, and as a result, the test group fed with threonine experienced a 15-18% extended lifespan compared to the control group. The test group also showed improved speed, increased antioxidant enzyme activity and a decrease in triglyceride.

"The correct understanding and use of metabolites involved in aging can help extend the healthy lifespan and increase metabolic efficiency," said Research Director, Dr. Kim Juewon at Amorepacific. "For that, further studies are required," he added.

This is the first research of its kind to discover the relation between metabolites, which increase with dietary restrictions, and aging. These findings uncovered the role of a distinct amino acid in aging, its effect on metabolism and its importance. It also demonstrated that threonine-mediated longevity depends on oxidative stress-response transcription factors, and particularly with the specific amino acid used in the research, it can slow down cellular aging, which gives a scientific basis for the beneficial effect of threonine to extend the healthspan.

Based on the results of this study, Amorepacific plans to develop threonine, which is not synthesized in the body, as a health functional food material and use it for product development of its brand, VITAL BEAUTIE. Amorepacific R&I Center will continue with its research to discover what takes place within the skin and body to provide better health & beauty solutions to customers around the world.

