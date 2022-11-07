Supermicro Opens Remote Online Access Program, JumpStart for the H13 Portfolio of Systems Based on the All-New 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors

The Free Online Access Program Enables Remote Workload Testing, Benchmarking, and Validation of Supermicro's New AMD EPYC Processor-Powered Systems That Will Begin Shipping November 10th

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announces its JumpStart remote access program – Supermicro H13 JumpStart -- for workload testing and application tuning on 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor-based systems.

Developers and IT administrators in AI, Deep Learning, Manufacturing, Telco, Storage, and other industries will get immediate access to leading-edge technologies to accelerate their solution deployment on Supermicro's extensive portfolio of upcoming H13 systems. Customers will be able to test compatibility with previous generations of AMD EPYC processor-based systems and optimize their applications to take advantage of DDR5 memory, PCI-E 5.0 storage, networking, accelerators, and CXL 1.1+ peripherals of the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors.

"Supermicro's 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor JumpStart program is poised to give customers a market advantage over their competitors through quick validation of workload performance to accelerate data center deployments," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "Supermicro's application-optimized servers incorporate the latest technologies to improve performance per watt, energy efficiency, and reduced TCO."

Jumpstart Program

This JumpStart program will give performance and efficiency-minded data centers a first-mover advantage in deploying their pre-validated solutions. The Supermicro Hyper 1U and 2U rackmount servers will be initially available for validation with additional models of rackmount, multi-node twin, and storage systems added over time and based on customer demand.

Hosted at Supermicro's Rack Plug and Play Solution Center, Supermicro Jumpstart program participants will have access to Supermicro's leading data center engineering and architecture teams. This collaboration will enable participants to move from testing and validation to a complete Total IT Solution deployment.

Using Supermicro's JumpStart portal, interested Supermicro customers can register to qualify. Soon after, they will be given a bare metal instance with a choice of operating systems and the opportunity to schedule time on the systems based on their schedules.

To learn more about the Supermicro H13 Jumpstart program, visit: www.supermicro.com/jumpstart/H13

To learn more about Supermicro, visit www.supermicro.com

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California , Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan , and the Netherlands ), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

