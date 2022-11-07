Platform Science Ranked #2 on FreightWaves' FreightTech 25

The leading connected vehicle innovator has ranked in the top five for three years in a row on annual list honoring most innovative companies in freight

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, was ranked number two on the 2023 FreightTech 25, an annual list presented by industry news leader FreightWaves that honors the most transformative and innovative companies in FreightTech. This is the third consecutive year that Platform Science has been included in the top five in the FreightTech 25 rankings, including back-to-back #2 rankings.

"At Platform Science, we are powering the future of logistics with a relentless commitment toward improving driver experience, enhancing efficiency, and increasing productivity," said Jack Kennedy, Platform Science co-founder and CEO. "Our team collaborates with app developers and fleet partners to develop a marketplace of solutions that offers choice and compatibility and unlocks the transformative potential of innovation in logistics. We're honored to be recognized by FreightWaves for our contributions to FreightTech and this achievement is shared by everyone who has played a role in helping elevate Platform Science and its industry-leading solutions."

Nominations for the list are narrowed down to the FreightTech 100, which is then voted on by a hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in freight to select the FreightTech 25. The top 10 companies selected were:

project44 Platform Science Flexport Convoy FourKites Amazon Freight J.B. Hunt Emerge Kodiak Robotics MyCarrier TMS

Platform Science's #2 ranking on the list caps off a year in which the company announced several new collaborations including with Cargo Transporters, which is equipping its fleet with Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle; C.R. England, which is equipping its fleet with Platform Science's platform; Navistar, which is integrating Virtual Vehicle; Per Diem Plus, which is making its mobile app available as part of Platform Science's industry-leading marketplace of solutions; and Walmart, which integrated Platform Science's connected vehicle platform with its entire fleet of private cabs.

Platform Science also announced leadership additions this year to its executive management team with Greg Ivancich joining the company as Chief Financial Officer and Gerald Choung as Chief Revenue Officer.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

