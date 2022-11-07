KBR Awarded Contract to Reduce Emissions and Increase Plant Productivity

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a contract by Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL) to help three DFPCL plants achieve lower emissions and simultaneously increase production capacity.

"We have a long-standing relationship with DFPCL and are pleased to help them modernize their existing assets and lower their carbon-footprint," said Doug Kelly, president of KBR Technology. "We are confident that these plants will continue to contribute towards DFPCL's business and ESG objectives."

DFPCL is among India's leading manufacturers of industrial chemicals and fertilizers. With a strong presence in technical ammonium nitrate (mining chemicals), industrial chemicals and crop nutrition, DFPCL supports critical economic sectors such as infrastructure, mining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

"Deepak Fertilizers has prioritized safety, sustainability, efficiency and reliability as the most important parameters for its nitric acid manufacturing operations and targets to establish global benchmark," said Mukul Agrawal, President of Operations at DFPCL. "We are very pleased with the close collaboration and technology support provided by KBR, which helps us continually improve the performance of our nitric acid plants. DFPCL is also working on capacity enhancement of its remaining plants in a phased manner."

Since 1954, KBR has licensed 76 grassroots nitric acid plants globally. KBR nitric acid is the No. 1 technology in the demanding U.S. market.

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

