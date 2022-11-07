Forethought Named as One of CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forethought, the Human-Centered AI Platform, today received recognition on CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for Enterprise list. The list identifies fast-growing startups that have the potential to partner with, be acquired by, or receive investment from large enterprise organizations.

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing human-centered AI at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform. (PRNewswire)

"This is a huge achievement for Forethought and reinforces our position as an enterprise-ready software."

"This recognition by CNBC as one of the Top Startups for Enterprise is a huge achievement for Forethought and reinforces our position as an enterprise-ready software," said Deon Nicholas, CEO and co-founder of Forethought. "It's a testament to our leadership in the AI for CX space, transforming the customer support experience through human-centered AI."

Forethought is one of 25 companies that made the new list, which is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC), a group of leading CTOs, CIOs, CDOs, CISOs and other executives in technology functions at a diverse range of large corporations, private startups, government entities and non-profit organizations.

Other notable awards Forethought has received in recent months include Best Outlook and Best Work-Life Balance by Comparaby, Forbes AI 50, and DestinationCRM's CRM Top 100.

ABOUT FORETHOUGHT

