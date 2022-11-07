Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Reported third quarter net income attributable to all partners of $44.7 million

Record EBITDA of $89.0 million including approximately $4.2 million of adverse acquisition related expenses

Third quarter adjusted distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.62x; Total leverage ratio is 4.35x

Achieved target to double Delek Permian Gathering volumes from 4Q21 to 3Q22 exit rate

Amended credit agreement increases liquidity and improves debt maturity profile

Delivered 39 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $0.99 /unit; reflects 4.2% increase y/y

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2022, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $44.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $43.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2021. Net cash from operating activities was $164.4 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $74.8 million in the third quarter 2021. Distributable cash flow, as adjusted(1) was $69.9 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $55.5 million in the third quarter 2021.

For the third quarter 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $89.0 million (including $4.2 million of adverse transaction costs associated with 3 Bear Delaware - NM, LLC) compared to $69.9 million in the third quarter 2021.

Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner, stated, "The integration of the 3 Bear asset acquisition is beginning to contribute to companywide performance. These assets provide diversification and additional growth opportunities within the portfolio. The legacy Delek Permian Gathering system delivered on our previous guidance to double volumes from the fourth quarter of last year to the third quarter exit rate of this year. Strong refinery utilization rates at Delek US Holdings continue to benefit the surrounding DKL midstream footprint."

Mr. Soreq continued, "In October, DKL amended the Credit Agreement thereby increasing liquidity and improving the maturity profile of the Company. Finally, the Board approved the 39th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $0.99 per unit. This reflects a strong commitment to returning cash to unitholders and demonstrates the strength and stability of the underlying asset base."

Distribution and Liquidity

On October 25, 2022, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.99 per common limited partner unit for the third quarter 2022, which equates to $3.96 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on November 10, 2022 to unitholders of record on November 4, 2022. This represents a 0.5% increase from the second quarter 2022 distribution of 0.985 per common limited partner unit, or $3.94 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 4.2% increase over Delek Logistics' third quarter 2021 distribution of 0.95 per common limited partner unit, or $3.80 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the third quarter 2022, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $43.1 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted(1) of 1.62x.

As of September 30, 2022, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.45 billion and cash of $14.9 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $1.0 billion credit facility was $193.1 million. The total leverage ratio as of September 30, 2022 of approximately 4.35x was well within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

On October 13, 2022, Delek Logistics entered into a fourth amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Fifth Third, National Association as administrative agent and a syndicate of lenders (the "Amended and Restated Delek Logistics Credit Facility"). The Amended and Restated Delek Logistics Credit Facility, among other things, (i) increased total aggregate commitments to $1.2 billion, comprised of (A) senior secured revolving commitments of $900.0 million in aggregate with an extended maturity date of October 13, 2027, and (B) a new senior secured term loan facility for a term loan in the original principal amount of $300.0 million which was drawn in full on October 13, 2022, with a maturity date of October 13, 2024.

Consolidated Operating Results

Contribution margin in the third quarter 2022 increased to $90.4 million compared to $66.9 million in the third quarter 2021, primarily as a result of an increase in refinery utilization rates at Delek US and incremental contribution margin attributable to the acquisition of 3 Bear Delaware - NM, LLC (the "3 Bear Acquisition") that closed on June 1, 2022. Third quarter 2022 EBITDA of $89.0 million benefited from the increased contribution margin as well as continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines, offset by $4.2 million of transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition, as compared to EBITDA of $69.9 million in the third quarter 2021. Net income attributable to all partners for the third quarter 2022 of $44.7 million reflected an increase of $1.1 million compared to the third quarter 2021, due primarily to an increase of $23.5 million in contribution margin, partially offset by incremental costs related to 3 Bear.

(1) Represents distributable cash flows adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition. See further discussion of this measure in the discussion of Non-GAAP Disclosures.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the third quarter 2022 was $54.0 million compared to $47.4 million in the third quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven from strong refinery utilization rates at Delek US and annual tariff escalations on our pipelines.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the third quarter 2022, contribution margin was $18.3 million compared to $19.6 million in the third quarter 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by lower margins resulting from higher operating costs.

3 Bear Operations Segment

During the third quarter 2022, incremental contribution margin of $22.8 million favorably impacted our results. Contribution margin in the 3 Bear Operations Segment is largely driven by production volumes and gathering activities during the quarter. These are a function of both producer activities as well as the Company's capacity, subject to the dedicated acreage agreements and the portions of acreage which have been developed, the extent to which connection points and interconnects have been brought on-line, and the extent to which maintenance or other planned or unplanned operational disruptions may occur.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the third quarter 2022, income from equity method investments was $8.6 million compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter 2021, primarily driven by increased volumes at both Caddo and Red River joint ventures.

Third Quarter 2022 Results | Conference Call Information

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region. Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted(FN)) - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,945

$ 4,292 Accounts receivable 53,351

15,384 Inventory 2,490

2,406 Other current assets 2,424

951 Total current assets 73,210

23,033 Property, plant and equipment:





Property, plant and equipment 1,178,334

715,870 Less: accumulated depreciation (302,734)

(266,482) Property, plant and equipment, net 875,600

449,388 Equity method investments 248,005

250,030 Customer relationship intangible, net 203,966

— Marketing contract intangible, net 111,169

116,577 Rights-of-way 55,230

37,280 Goodwill 26,609

12,203 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,329

20,933 Other non-current assets 20,122

25,627 Total assets $ 1,638,240

$ 935,071







LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 53,053

$ 8,160 Accounts payable to related parties 173,170

64,423 Interest payable 18,012

5,024 Excise and other taxes payable 6,759

5,280 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,775

6,811 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,189

7,117 Total current liabilities 265,958

96,815 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,448,772

898,970 Asset retirement obligations 9,152

6,476 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,798

14,071 Other non-current liabilities 16,817

22,731 Total non-current liabilities 1,486,539

942,248 Total liabilities 1,752,497

1,039,063 Equity (Deficit):





Common unitholders - public; 9,180,901 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 (8,774,053 at December 31, 2021) 168,911

166,067 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 (34,696,800 at December 31, 2021) (283,168)

(270,059) Total deficit (114,257)

(103,992) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,638,240

$ 935,071

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 127,150

$ 123,519

$ 375,270

$ 308,435 Third-party 166,875

66,108

392,086

202,583 Net revenues 294,025

189,627

767,356

511,018 Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 177,740

105,129

480,295

274,995 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 25,065

17,073

62,892

46,286 Depreciation and amortization 19,067

9,666

41,876

29,393 Total cost of sales 221,872

131,868

585,063

350,674 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 836

515

2,105

1,741 General and administrative expenses 11,959

5,898

30,826

15,933 Depreciation and amortization 473

490

1,421

1,469 Other operating (income) expense, net (132)

273

(120)

54 Total operating costs and expenses 235,008

139,044

619,295

369,871 Operating income 59,017

50,583

148,061

141,147 Interest expense, net 22,559

14,529

53,621

35,924 Income from equity method investments (8,567)

(7,261)

(22,666)

(17,952) Other income, net (36)

(115)

(39)

(118) Total non-operating expenses, net 13,956

7,153

30,916

17,854 Income before income tax expense (benefit) 45,061

43,430

117,145

123,293 Income tax expense (benefit) 387

(194)

793

156 Net income attributable to partners $ 44,674

$ 43,624

$ 116,352

$ 123,137 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 44,674

$ 43,624

$ 116,352

$ 123,137















Net income per limited partner unit:













Basic $ 1.03

$ 1.00

$ 2.68

$ 2.83 Diluted $ 1.03

$ 1.00

$ 2.67

$ 2.83 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Basic 43,485,779

43,454,535

43,477,801

43,447,739 Diluted 43,515,960

43,468,289

43,499,837

43,457,857 Cash distribution per common limited partner unit $ 0.990

$ 0.950

$ 2.955

$ 3.800

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 297,482

$ 222,276 Cash flows from investing activities





Net cash used in investing activities (705,087)

(7,971) Cash flows from financing activities





Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities 418,258

(213,684) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,653

621 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 4,292

4,243 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 14,945

$ 4,864

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:













Net income $ 44,674

$ 43,624

$ 116,352

$ 123,137 Add:













Income tax expense (benefit) 387

(194)

793

156 Depreciation and amortization 19,540

10,156

43,297

30,862 Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset 1,802

1,802

5,408

5,408 Interest expense, net 22,559

14,529

53,621

35,924 EBITDA $ 88,962

$ 69,917

$ 219,471

$ 195,487















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 164,425

$ 74,752

$ 297,482

$ 222,276 Changes in assets and liabilities (94,450)

(16,256)

(115,358)

(56,898) Non-cash lease expense (2,100)

(2,460)

(13,584)

(6,967) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities —

845

1,737

6,245 Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures not distributable (2,143)

(850)

(3,183)

(3,712) Reimbursement from Delek for capital expenditures 19

11

5

1,588 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (168)

(116)

(415)

(346) Deferred income taxes (76)

(138)

(76)

(203) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 132

(273)

120

(54) Distributable Cash Flow $ 65,639

$ 55,515

$ 166,728

$ 161,929 Transaction costs 4,211

—

10,604



Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) $ 69,850

$ 55,515

$ 177,332

$ 161,929 (1) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP 2022

2021

2022

2021 Limited partners' distribution on common units $ 43,057

$ 41,286

$ 128,493

$ 122,100 General partner's distributions —

—

—

— General partner's incentive distribution rights —

—

—

— Total distributions to be paid $ 43,057

$ 41,286

$ 128,493

$ 122,100















Distributable cash flow $ 65,639

$ 55,515

$ 166,728

$ 161,929 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.52x

1.34x

1.30x

1.33x Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2) 69,850

55,515

177,332

161,929 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3) 1.62x

1.34x

1.38x

1.33x (1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period. (2) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition. (3) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Pipelines and Transportation













Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 79,395

$ 70,879

$ 225,711

$ 199,591 Third party 5,883

5,323

15,978

12,021 Total pipelines and transportation 85,278

76,202

241,689

211,612 Cost of materials and other 20,004

15,170

58,272

42,595 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 11,292

13,680

37,789

34,710 Segment contribution margin $ 53,982

$ 47,352

$ 145,628

$ 134,307 Depreciation and amortization $ 7,847

$ 8,056

$ 23,668

$ 24,918 Capital spending $ 21,151

$ 2,570

$ 50,793

$ 9,946 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Net revenues:













Affiliates (1) $ 45,162

$ 52,640

$ 144,004

$ 108,844 Third party 102,703

60,785

300,177

190,562 Total wholesale marketing and terminalling 147,865

113,425

444,181

299,406 Cost of materials and other 122,614

89,959

373,126

232,400 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 6,952

3,908

17,397

13,317 Segment contribution margin $ 18,299

$ 19,558

$ 53,658

$ 53,689 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,640

$ 2,100

$ 7,641

$ 5,944 Capital spending $ 278

$ 1,566

$ 1,337

$ 4,580 3 Bear Operations













Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 2,593

$ —

$ 5,555

$ — Third party 58,289

—

75,931

— Total 3 Bear 60,882

—

81,486

— Cost of materials and other 35,122

—

48,897

— Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 7,657

—

9,811

— Segment contribution margin $ 18,103

$ —

$ 22,778

$ — Depreciation and amortization $ 9,053

$ —

$ 11,988

$ — Capital spending $ 10,531

$ —

$ 15,642

$ — Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures













Income from equity method investments $ 8,567

$ 7,261

$ 22,666

$ 17,952 Equity method investments contributions $ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1,393) Consolidated













Net revenues:













Affiliates $ 127,150

$ 123,519

$ 375,270

$ 308,435 Third party 166,875

66,108

392,086

202,583 Total consolidated 294,025

189,627

767,356

511,018 Cost of materials and other 177,740

105,129

480,295

274,995 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 25,901

17,588

64,997

48,027 Contribution margin 90,384

66,910

222,064

187,996 General and administrative expenses 11,959

5,898

30,826

15,933 Depreciation and amortization 19,540

10,156

43,297

30,862 Other operating (income) expense, net (132)

273

(120)

54 Operating income $ 59,017

$ 50,583

$ 148,061

$ 141,147 Capital spending $ 31,960

$ 4,136

$ 67,772

$ 14,526 (1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the Marketing Contract Intangible Acquisition.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (1) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Pipelines and Transportation 2022

2021

2022

2021 Maintenance capital spending $ 720

$ 215

$ 2,316

$ 1,141 Discretionary capital spending 20,431

2,355

48,477

8,805 Segment capital spending $ 21,151

$ 2,570

50,793

9,946 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Maintenance capital spending $ —

$ 674

907

1,394 Discretionary capital spending 278

892

430

3,186 Segment capital spending $ 278

$ 1,566

1,337

4,580 3 Bear Operations













Maintenance capital spending $ 169

$ —

$ 753

$ — Discretionary capital spending 10,362

—

14,889

— Segment capital spending $ 10,531

$ —

$ 15,642

$ — Consolidated













Maintenance capital spending $ 889

$ 889

$ 3,976

$ 2,535 Discretionary capital spending 31,071

3,247

63,796

11,991 Total capital spending $ 31,960

$ 4,136

$ 67,772

$ 14,526 (1) There were no capital contributions to equity method investments for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP







Segment Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Pipelines and Transportation Segment:













Throughputs (average bpd)













El Dorado Assets:













Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 87,653

81,929

81,795

60,344 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 65,761

62,263

63,391

42,733 El Dorado Gathering System 14,354

14,086

16,150

14,056 East Texas Crude Logistics System 23,960

18,644

20,015

24,045 Permian Gathering System (1) 121,304

84,325

107,699

79,251 Plains Connection System 184,254

131,571

166,864

120,905 Trucking Assets 15,763

11,450

13,606

10,655















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:













East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2) 65,396

71,847

66,473

72,791 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 74,238

81,880

76,135

76,680 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 10,082

10,560

10,023

10,033 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 4.23

$ 3.33

$ 3.84

$ 3.64 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3) 142,003

144,355

138,558

142,959 (1) Formerly known as the Big Spring Gathering System. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction. (2) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.

3 Bear Operations Segment: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Period from June 1

through September 30, 2022







Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(1)) 64,429

115,721 Crude Oil Gathering (bpd(2)) 86,483

164,891 Water Disposal and Recycling (bpd(2)) 69,411

125,127 (1) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day. (2) bpd - average barrels per day.

