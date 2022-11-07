Creatd Announces Application for Dual Listing on Blockchain-Powered Securities Exchange, Upstream

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company," a creator-first company, today announced that it has begun the application process to dual-list its shares on Upstream , the premier global exchange and trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ").

Creatd applies for dual-listing on Upstream. Upstream is the world’s first digital asset securities market built on the Ethereum blockchain and operated under a fully-fledged securities exchange license and regulations. (PRNewswire)

The Company's proposed listing on Upstream is expected to facilitate access to a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in Creatd ahead of its anticipated application to re-list on a national exchange.

Commenting on the dual-listing strategy, Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, said, "Upholding transparency is what will drive the next stage of evolution in the public markets. Upstream is uniquely leading this charge by combining the best available technology with enforcement practices that together work to protect and empower issuer and investor alike. We are pursuing Creatd's dual-listing as part of a broader effort to realize the true value of our stock. Looking ahead, we are enthusiastic about the other potential opportunities to leverage Upstream, including its potential utility for the proposed spin-off of our OG Collection media library and other monetizable assets."

Approval to be listed on Upstream is subject to approval by MERJ.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market ( MERJ Exchange ), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB CM: CRTD) is a company dedicated to unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and consumers. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.