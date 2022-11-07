Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

AQX joins 40 WONDERS as WONDER 2 and acquired WEMIX for node staking

Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
  • A global crypto exchange AQX joins 40 WONDERS
  • Acquired 2 million WEMIX for node staking
  • A key player in guaranteeing the integrity and security of WEMIX3.0 mainnet

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global crypto exchange, AQX, by Asia's biggest quantitative trader, Presto Labs,  joined WEMIX3.0 as WONDER 2.

(PRNewswire)

Presto Labs, a Singapore-based trading firm founded in 2014, is composed of world-class engineers and researchers that build automated trading systems fueled by data-driven quantitative analysis for stable and sustainable returns.

Based on technical and business cooperation, AQX will play a key role in guaranteeing integrity and security of WEMIX3.0 mainnet as a NCP.

As AQX joins as a node partner and WEMIX3.0 validator, it invested in WEMIX by acquiring 2 million WEMIX for node staking.

Wemade will continue to communicate and discuss with various blockchain partners that wish to contribute to the rapid growth of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aqx-joins-40-wonders-as-wonder-2-and-acquired-wemix-for-node-staking-301669853.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.