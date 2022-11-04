Horizon Technology Finance to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell on November 8, 2022

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon" or the "Company"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, today announced that Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr., Horizon's Chairman and CEO, will lead Horizon in ringing the Closing Bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:00 pm ET.

Joining in the celebration of the 12th anniversary of the Company's listing on NASDAQ will be members of the Company's Board of Directors, and its leadership team, along with employees of its Advisor, Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC. Since the Company's IPO in 2010, Horizon has invested more than $2 billion in venture capital-backed companies.

"NASDAQ's heritage of financing the innovation economy matches our own, and we are honored to ring the Closing Bell," said Mr. Pomeroy. "In recent years, we have seen increased demand for our offering, as emerging venture-backed companies have seen the value of utilizing debt in their capital structure. Our partnership with NASDAQ has allowed us to enhance our brand with founders and venture capital investors alike. We could not have achieved this milestone without our great team of employees and partners, and we look forward to continuing to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

A live webcast of the NASDAQ Closing Bell Ceremony can be accessed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/news-and-insights/nasdaq-stock-market-bell-ceremonies

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Reston, Virginia and Portland, Maine. To learn more, please visit horizontechfinance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Horizon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

