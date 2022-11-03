Meta Angels and HUG consolidate under HUG's parent company, Assemble

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 membership community Meta Angels joins social curation platform HUG under parent company Assemble in an acquisition announced today. Meta Angels was founded by serial entrepreneurs Alexandra Cavoulacos of The Muse and Allyson Downey of Stellar to leverage blockchain technology for greater connection.

Zuckerberg founded Assemble during the pandemic with a mission of bringing art and tech together through content, community, and commerce. Assemble produced the first ever commercial live stream of a Broadway show at the height of the pandemic, and in early 2022, brought on Debbie Soon to co-found and lead HUG, Assemble's flagship community in Web3. The acquisition of Meta Angels and consolidation with HUG solidifies Assemble's position as an innovator in the growing Web3 space.

"Since day one, Meta Angels has been innovative and clear-eyed about the opportunities for NFTs and the broader landscape." said Randi Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Assemble. "I'm thrilled to have the chance to bring this incredible brand into the fold and work with this talented team. I know together we will accomplish tremendous things." Zuckerberg added that both Meta Angels and HUG members can expect to see added benefits and offerings as the communities are integrated later this year.

Known for its innovative smart contract, art-forward approach, and values-driven community, Meta Angels pioneered the on-chain lending of NFTs, a first-of-its-kind innovation in smart contracts. Their artist, Sarana Haeata, was the first to create a 10k collection depicting humanity through the full spectrum of race and gender. When Meta Angels launched in February 2022, demand was so high that they sold out in pre-sale, and they continue to deliver real world impact to their members through their community.

"Meta Angels has always had a big vision and wanted to push the envelope of what on-chain technologies can do. We are thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking team," said Alex Cavoulacos, CEO and co-founder of Meta Angels. "Randi was one of the earliest champions of Meta Angels, and together I'm excited for the potential to build an iconic brand and platform." Cavoulacos will be joining Assemble as Chief Operating Officer.

HUG and Meta Angels continue to be key players in onboarding some of the earliest adopters in NFTs, while maintaining an inclusive and diverse community in a traditionally homogeneous space. As user adoption rises among the crypto curious, they are setting a foundation of inclusivity for the future.

About HUG & Assemble

Founded by Randi Zuckerberg and Debbie Soon, HUG (www.thehug.xyz) is committed to embracing Web3 creators and building a more diverse and inclusive ecosystem through education, curation, and discovery. They are currently in beta with their social curation platform that helps people discover and share up-and-coming Web3 creators and communities. HUG also offers educational and mentorship through HUG Studios, the largest Web3 accelerator designed for creators by creators. Assemble is the parent company behind HUG and other innovative technologies still in stealth.

About Meta Angels

Meta Angels (www.metaangelsnft.com) is an NFT membership community founded on the values of generosity, transparency, and accessibility. The uniquely art-forward collection of 10,000 NFTs designed by Maori-Australian artist Sarana Haeata are membership cards that give their holders access to a community, programs and perks. Meta Angels was a pioneer in allowing NFTs to be loaned on chain, a first-of-its-kind innovation in smart contracts. Meta Angels was co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Alexandra Cavoulacos and Allyson Downey.

