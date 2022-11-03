Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Selected to 2023 "Best Law Firms" Rankings

New Jersey-based law firm Levinson Axelrod, P.A. has been included yet again in the annual U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the selection of four attorneys to The Best Lawyers in America® in August, Levinson Axelrod, P.A. has now earned inclusion in the latest U.S. News ­– Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

The firm was ranked as a New Jersey Metropolitan Tier 1 Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs practice and received additional recognition in the category of Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants.

What is Means to Rank Among the "Best"

U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" recognizes firms known for their record of success and expertise. To compile its rankings, Best Lawyers solicits feedback from thousands of attorneys who complete surveys about local firms.

Using these surveys, ­Best Lawyers scores and compares firms in the same region and practice area to assign one of three rankings. Firms ranked in the Tier 1 category are those which were scored the highest by their peers based on the firm's professional references, client testimonials, cost-effectiveness, and whether surveyed lawyers would refer their own cases or clients to a firm.

This year, as in years past, Levinson Axelrod earned Best Lawyers' highest New Jersey Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs category. The firm also secured a New Jersey Metro Tier 3 ranking in Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants.

About Levinson Axelrod, P.A.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is an award-winning firm comprised of top-rated trial attorneys. Founded in 1939, it has grown into a statewide practice that serves clients across New Jersey from ten office locations – each of which is staffed by at least one lawyer certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Civil Trial or Workers' Compensation Specialist.

Backed by its experienced team, Levinson Axelrod has recovered over $1 billion in compensation for clients and more than $350 million in the past 5 years alone. Its core practice areas include motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, serious injuries, wrongful death, and workplace accidents. The firm has also been a leader in litigating workers' compensation cases involving COVID-19 exposure.

