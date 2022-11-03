INTEGRATED MARKETING FIRM, CMD, ANNOUNCES REPOSITIONING AND SPLIT-OFF OF CREATIVE ADVERTISING AGENCY, HIJINX

-- True to Its Namesake, New Gaming, Sports and Lifestyle Outfit Elevates Campaigns Through The Power of Play --

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated marketing agency CMD , today announced a strategic company repositioning that focuses on its evolving work across the enterprise, financial and technology verticals. The new positioning reflects CMD's efforts to simplify the complex and help not only its Fortune 100 clients navigate sophisticated markets but also their customers' intricate buyer journeys.

In addition to CMD's repositioning, the agency will also split off Hijinx , a consumer advertising and brand outfit focused on gaming, sports and lifestyle. The independent shop previously operated as a specialized group within CMD.

"Over the past decade, we've organically developed two distinct brands and capabilities under the same roof," said CMD President Kevin Thomas. "Given the current state of the industry, where we found our strengths, and the client bases that we are serving, it was clearly time to refocus CMD and launch an entirely new agency with Hijinx."

CMD's marketing solutions, expertise and capabilities will continue to include digital strategy, branding, creative content, analytics, as well as social and paid media. The broader team is led by managing directors Steve Rutherford (Client Services & Strategy), Brian Unflat (Group Creative Director) and Mary Linn (Operations).

Rutherford stated, "Where CMD truly shines is its proven expertise in making the complex simple and accessible through brilliant ideas, better paths, and meaningful results." He continued, "The depth and breadth of CMD's experience across tech, finance, and smart home is unmatched and we're proud of that."

Hijinx evolved as a result of the continued growth, client demand, and opportunity, with pop culture at its foundation, across gaming, sports and lifestyle brands. The agency's mission is to bring the spirit of play to life through client campaigns and team culture.

Hijinx is led by Managing Director and Executive Creative Director John O'Connell and Managing Directors Adam Poe (Client Services) and Marie Hirsch (Operations). The leaders each offer more than 20 years of experience across the areas of advertising, storytelling, filmmaking, design, creative direction and sales in gaming, sports or entertainment. The offshoot's broader staff includes marketing specialists across research, creative strategy, copywriting, production and more. Andy Cale will continue in his role as Creative Director.

"Our team continues to deliver special offerings and experiences to our partners and their consumer audiences," said O'Connell. "We're ready to break through as our own brand entity and build, innovate and produce new moments in ways that only we know how."

Cale added, "We believe that play is essential to the human experience." He followed, "We all learn, create, experiment, explore, compete, win, and lose, all by way of play. We bring this essential human element into everything we make, as well as how we make it."

At launch, this group will continue to support its 10-year partnership with Microsoft across the brand's many products and services, including Surface and its NFL partnership, Xbox, and various sports and culture initiatives. Most recently, Hijinx helped Surface produce a creative campaign that highlights how the NFL's teams, coaches, and players drive the game forward using Microsoft technology. The hero spot , which features Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, can be found on ESPN and NFL Network telecasts as well as brand digital channels.

For more information on CMD and its capabilities, visit CMDagency.com or LinkedIn and Instagram . To play with Hijinx, check out HijinxAgency.com or the company's LinkedIn and Instagram profiles.

About CMD

Born in the Pacific Northwest, CMD is a result-driven creative agency that works with sophisticated brands with complex markets and buyer journeys. CMD dives into details and collaboratively solves the most complicated marketing challenges, providing unmatched creative and strategic support for B2B and B2C Fortune 100 enterprise, financial services, and technology brands by simplifying the complex to accelerate their business. CMD expertly guides sophisticated brands and their customers to navigate complex buyer journeys through brilliant ideas, better paths, and meaningful results. CMD provides customized marketing solutions across strategy, digital, branding, creative content, analytics, social & paid media.

For more information on CMD and its capabilities, visit CMDagency.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Hijinx

Founded in November 2022, Hijinx is a consumer advertising and brand agency focused on gaming, sports and lifestyle.

The agency's mission is to bring the spirit of play to life through client campaigns and team culture. Hijinx' broader team includes experts across advertising, storytelling, ﬁlmmaking, design, creative direction and strategy, production and more.

For more information on all things Hijinx, visit HijinxAgency.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

View original content:

SOURCE CMD