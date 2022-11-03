Dovetail To Attend Ceridian INSIGHTS 2022 and Showcase HR Service Delivery Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dovetail team will attend the Ceridian INSIGHTS 2022 conference taking place at the Wynn in Las Vegas, 7-10 November.

(PRNewsfoto/Dovetail Software) (PRNewswire)

Ceridian, the global leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) technology, will invite guests, including Ceridian's customer and partner communities, to listen to visionary thought leaders, industry experts, and Ceridian executives. The guest star speaker is Venus Williams, one of the most accomplished women in sports history, who will share her inspirational story.

Kane Frisby, COO at Dovetail, who will be attending the show, said:

"As a new Ceridian partner, we wanted to showcase the latest version of our Dovetail HR software, which includes HR Case Management, Employee Relations Case Management, HR Knowledge Management, and Employee Portal to Ceridian's customers. In particular, we wanted to demonstrate how easy it is to connect the two systems."

Kevin Creedon, Sales Director at Dovetail, who will also be attending the conference, added:

"We're really looking forward to meeting Ceridian customers, like Danone North America, who were recently involved in an employee experience webinar with us".

Watch the replay here: https://bit.ly/3FLrULE

Dovetail Software will be at Booth #101

About Dovetail

Dovetail Software provides an HR Service Delivery Experience that includes HR Case Management, Employee Relations Case Management, Employee Portal, HR Knowledge Management and Reporting & Analytics, enabling HR to achieve excellence in HR Service Delivery and meet the needs of a modern HR function.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact:

Kelly Frisby

kjfrisby@dovetailsoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dovetail Software