Tune into Shaklee: Free Virtual Wellness Wednesday Class Focuses on Healthy Holiday Entertaining Tips

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate wellness this month with leading wellness and sustainability company Shaklee as they host the next free virtual class in their Wellness Wednesday series, focused on healthy holiday entertaining tips just in time for the holiday season. The class will be held online on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 5 pm PT and 8 pm ET.

To register visit this Eventbrite link: https://at.shaklee.com/Healthy_Holiday_Entertaining_Ideas

Shaklee's November Wellness Wednesday class, "Healthy Holiday Entertaining Ideas," will be hosted by May Zhu. Zhu, a registered dietitian nutritionist currently based in Chicago, Illinois, inspires others to live healthfully and define their own version of health through her blog, Nutrition Happens. Her platform is a space that integrates a love for health with a love for food as an all-inclusive lifestyle, and her class with Shaklee will be centered around healthy and nutritious holiday entertaining ideas. As a firm believer that nutrition happens when you learn to respect yourself by nourishing it in all aspects of life – mind, body, and soul – Zhu was the perfect partner for Shaklee for this seasonal wellness class.

"We're delighted to partner with May Zhu and introduce her audience to Shaklee through our Wellness Wednesday content," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "At Shaklee, we believe in bringing health and wellness to all through effective, sustainable solutions, and highlighting May's knowledge in this free class further emphasizes our beliefs while offering our audience helpful tips as they head into this holiday season."

Shaklee has been offering its free Wellness Wednesday classes since April 2021. Led by world-class experts in a variety of health and wellness fields, these free virtual classes provide an opportunity to truly live healthy and well while learning new tips and insights. Past classes in the series include "Feng Shui Basics" with feng shui expert Amanda Gibby Peters, "Feel Good Flow" with international yoga and meditation teacher Ali Owen, and "Brain Health and Optimization" with Candy Calderon, a certified brain health professional and holistic wellness coach.

Shaklee's mission is to bring true wellness to the world. And true wellness means physical health through great products, financial health from the business opportunity, emotional health through the love and support of the amazing Shaklee community, and the health of the planet as a whole. Every human being needs all four of these elements to live a great life. People all over the world are starting to recognize how important true wellness is. To learn more about Shaklee and to join its ambassador network, visit: www.shaklee.com. To learn more about Shaklee's Wellness Wednesdays, visit: https://go.shaklee.com/wellnesswednesdays/.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit www.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to be certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

