Revere Securities acted as strategic advisor and placement agent for Bloomios Inc. for the $23.5M acquisition of a leading gummy manufacturer

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce the $23.5 Million acquisition of Infusionz, a wholly owned subsidiary of Upexi by Bloomios Inc.

Bloomios is a leading white-label and private-label manufacturer of hemp-derived nutraceutical, cosmetics and pet products. The acquisition includes Infusionz's portfolio of CBD gummy brands and customers, along with its associated order flow, product formulations, manufacturing operations, equipment and sales team. The added operations are expected to more than double Bloomios's current production capacity across key production lines while reducing redundant costs across both the acquired and existing operations. The acquisition will contribute in excess of $22 million in annualized gross revenue.

About Bloomios

Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and nutraceutical products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private-label and white-label customers a wide selection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across seven categories. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit bloomios.com.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

